DARLING BOY Will Release New Anthem 'Tea Drinkers of the World'

Tackling 2021 with a no-nonsense approach, Darling BOY, the alias of actor, writer and musician Alexander Gold has confirmed details of his first single of the year; 'Tea Drinkers of the World' - out Friday 29th January.

Recorded at Warwickshire's Vada Studios (Laura Mvula, You Me At Six, The Darkness), produced by Gold himself alongside Matt Terry (The Enemy) and mixed by Gethin Pearson (Kele, Charli XCX), 'Tea Drinkers of the World' finds Darling BOY allowing his music to do all of the talking.

"I love that notion that once a song is out there it's everyone else's to make sense of. And why waste all that energy writing four verses, two bridges and a chorus when one line will do perfectly if you do it right?

You can let the music do the talking. The meaning is always between the lines, anyway. I don't know any other band that's written a one-line song. It's a world first as far as I can tell! I'm pushing music forward, in my own little way. Every other guitar band is looking backwards. Fifty years down the line there'll be a shrine to me as the Father of Teaism."

Coming in at just under 2 ½ minutes of nostalgic, gritty guitar-pop; the resulting single is a winning anthem boasting a hook worthy of the biggest of stages. With all distractions stripped away, 'Tea Drinkers of the World' shows Alexander Gold and his knack for quality, addictive songwriting for exactly what he is; bounding with potential and ready to tackle the new year with all he has.

Darling BOY, or Alexander Gold, is an entirely self-taught multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and actor. He's starred alongside Jonathan Rhys Meyers' Joe Strummer as The Clash's Topper Headon in the feature film London Town, and more recently named as Musical Director of the smash hit musical All Or Nothing in London's West End having played Ian 'Mac' McLagan of Small Faces and The Faces and is playing John Lennon as part of one of the world's biggest cruise ships' resident Beatles. He's a member of The United Kingdom Ukulele Orchestra, been a guest of Dolly Parton in deepest Tennessee and asked to join two - two! - of Libertines mainman Carl Barât's bands. He's been a member of Joey Ramone's favourite band of all time, got talked out of setting up a London squat by Sex Pistol Glen Matlock, and been taken out for dinner by Moby. Gold also recently joined Supergrass' Danny Goffey's new band, switching between bass, guitar and drums.