DANiiVORY Releases Music Video For 'Pink Lightning'

Pop/R&B artist DANiiVORY releases new music video for single "Pink Lightning." Pink Lightning by DANiiVORY is a song that is filled with power and that power could not have been shown better in its music video. Ivory displays confidence and style all throughout the video that will be felt by the viewers. The strong vocals mixed with the fast-cutting shots in the video give a very exciting feel and keep you engaged for every second.

Watch below!

"Pink Lightning" acts as the perfect showcase for DaniiVory's unique musical style and it is guaranteed to leave the listener wanting more. The single is a combination of wonderful production, inventive instrumentation, and otherworldly vocals that result in a dreamy pop masterpiece.

"I want my audience to know that they can be liberated from their own preconditioned notions and beliefs, and there is beauty in discomfort and the rare moments of "going against the grain. Feel the lightning, feel the beauty," Dani states.

"Pink Lightning"

Production by David Asambazde

Mixing by James Krauss

Mastering by Anthony Focx

Video by McGettrick Media

Singer-songwriter DANiiVORY is an independent, R&B/soul pop artist who has had an absolutely stunning career in the music industry. Hailing from Wexford, Pennsylvania, Dani always had music in her life. Ivory's mother was a music teacher and a liturgical minister and encouraged Dani to pursue her passion for music. Dani then went on to obtain a higher education at Berklee College of Music and graduated with a dual degree in Contemporary Writing and Production and Vocal Performance.

Dani is not only a talented performer and artist but has an impressive resume to back it all up. Her immense passion, and drive for her artistry and craft would lead Dani to gain colossal accolades such as touring with Beyonce (performances at the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show and on the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour), Cee-Lo Green (performances on The BBC, The Late Show with David Letterman, and Saturday Night Live), Rhye (performance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series), Imagine Dragons, Bridgit Mendler, Gallant, and K-Pop group 2NEI, Dani's single, "Blackout" also charted in the top 50 on the Starfleet Crossover music chart.

Ivory currently lives in Nashville, TN with her husband and daughter where she continues to write and record music from the comfort of her own home studio. Dani has performed on stages of every shape and size - from club gigs to stadium shows, DANiiVORY is one of the few independent artists who can say she has done it all. With influences that range from Janet Jackson to The Beatles, Dani has crafted a dreamy electronic-pop sound that is all her own.

Her single "Pink Lightning" exclusively premiered on CelebSecrets and has received stellar reviews from the press since its release. Music Crowns says the song is "absolutely electrifying" with dreamy synths, hypnotic production elements, and angelic vocal arrangements that are truly rooted in Dani's uniquely personal sound.

Dani released her mixtape VII on Christmas Eve, 2021, and the mixtape has gained praise from Dani's fans and the media.

Dani plans to release her album Dreamland in 2022.

To keep up with all things DANiiVORY, follow her on all social media platforms at @daniivory or at her website www.daniivory.com.