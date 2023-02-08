Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DANiiVORY Releases Ethereal New Album DREAMLAND

DANiiVORY's new release Dreamland is the artist's latest album, and it could make anyone get up and start dancing, or sit back and reflect on their past.

Feb. 08, 2023  

DANiiVORY has released her new album Dreamland. The album is out now on all digital streaming platforms. You can listen here.

DANiiVORY's new release Dreamland is the artist's latest album, and it could make anyone get up and start dancing, or sit back and reflect on their past. The project has a diverse sound and subject nature, showing different aspects to DANii's artistry as a whole. The upbeat pop and R&B tone can be mixed with grounded topics that perfectly balance one another as the album progresses.

'"Dreamland' is a collection of songs I wrote mostly while on the road playing keys and singing BGVs for Gallant and Rhye. However, the first song, which is the basis of the album, was birthed in my home studio right after I had gotten home from a recording session for another artist. I started playing a chord idea on my Rhodes and then the words rolled out. I stayed up all night and into the next day creating the demo version. That song is "Don't Wake Me Up," and it is based on a dream I had many years prior in which the Virgin Mary, dressed in white with a veil, visited me and vividly told me "everything is going to be alright" by flipping the world upside down. Giant drops of water were slowly melting and splashing everywhere. Upon waking, I felt cleansed, peaceful, and had a renewed sense of purity and security...like I was on the right path. The rest of the songs flowed out of experiences and stories and powerful images that sparked inspiration. We spent a lot of time designing the songs and making each one an aural landscape that is meant to be enjoyable yet teetering on the line of light and darkness, perfection and imperfection, love and loss, warmth and edginess. My hope is that the listener can close their eyes and get lost in the music." -DANiiVORY

Written by Theresa Romack AKA DANiiVORY
Production by David Asasmbadze and DANiiVORY
Recorded at PIANOLAND (Los Angeles, CA)
Mastering (all songs except "Blackout") by Anthony Focx
Tracks 1, 2, 3, 4, and 7 mixed by James Krausse
Tracks 5 and 8 mixed by David Ott
Tracks 6 and 9 mixed by Anthony Focx

Singer-songwriter DANiiVORY is an independent R&B, soul, and pop artist who has had an absolutely stunning career in the music industry. Growing up in Wexford, Pennsylvania, Dani always had music in her life. Ivory's mother was a music teacher and a liturgical minister and encouraged Dani to pursue her passion for music. Dani then went on to obtain a higher education at Berklee College of Music and graduated with a dual degree in Contemporary Writing and Production and Vocal Performance.

Dani is not only a talented performer and artist but has an impressive resume to back it all up. Her immense passion, and drive for her artistry and craft would lead Dani to gain colossal accolades such as touring with Beyonce (performances at the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show and on the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour), Cee-Lo Green (performances on The BBC, The Late Show with David Letterman, and Saturday Night Live), Rhye (performance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series), Imagine Dragons, Bridgit Mendler, Gallant, and K-Pop group 2NEI.

Ivory currently lives in Nashville, TN with her husband and daughter where she continues to write and record music from the comfort of her own home studio. Dani has performed on stages of every shape and size - from club gigs to stadium shows, DANiiVORY is one of the few independent artists who can say she has done it all. With influences that range from Janet Jackson to The Beatles, Dani has crafted a dreamy electronic-pop sound that is all her own. In Nashville, DANiiVORY regularly performs at Sid Gold's Request Room as a pianist and vocalist.

DANii is currently on tour with Vance Joy, and you can find her tour dates on her website.



