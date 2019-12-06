Cyndi Lauper releases new single "Hope" today, via all digital retailers.

Listen below!

Said Cyndi, "I'm so excited to finally release 'Hope' as a single. The song doesn't really have too many words. I wanted everyone to get the message through the feeling of it. With all the craziness going on in the world, we might not agree on much, but I think we can all agree that the world could use a little hope right now. I hope that people get that from the song."

Highlights for 2019 include the release of "Hope," Cyndi's first single since 2016, a sold-out Japanese headline tour, and special orchestral renditions of her hits with both the New York Pops and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Lauper was the headlining performer at the WorldPride/Stonewall 50 opening ceremonies in New York, and gave special performances throughout the year - at the inauguration of Governor Jared Polis, at Bette Midler's annual Hulaween benefit, and as part of an all-star tribute to Emilio and Gloria Estefan, the 2019 recipients of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

Lauper's record-setting debut album, She's So Unusual, was inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. She became Dr. Lauper, as her alma mater, Northern Vermont University, awarded her an honorary doctorate of letters degree. And she landed a deal with Netflix for the development of a new show with Jane Lynch and Carol Leifer, which will shoot in 2020.

Lauper closes out 2019 with her 9th annual Home for the Holidays concert which benefits her charity, True Colors United (TCU), that works to end homelessness amongst LGBTQ youth. In yet another first, the United Nations will award Lauper with the first High Note Global Prize award for her promotion of human rights and her work with TCU.





