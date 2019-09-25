Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays Concert Sets Dec. 10 Date

Cyndi Lauper - the Grammy, Emmy and Tony-winning icon and advocate - has announced that her annual benefit concert, Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays will take place in Los Angeles for the first time. The ninth edition of this star-studded evening benefiting True Colors United features Cyndi, her band, and a host of special guests. The concert will happen at The Novo at L.A. Live on Tuesday, December 10. The artist line-up will be announced soon and tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 18th at AXS.com.



100% of the net proceeds from this concert support True Colors United's programs to prevent and end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth. Cyndi co-founded True Colors United 11 years ago to address this problem. Among many other initiatives, Lauper has testified and helped secure funding in Congress for a new federal program that is working to finally bring an end to youth homelessness in over 70 communities nationwide.



Says Cyndi: "We've done the concert in New York City for eight years but this is and always has been a nationwide problem. A worldwide problem. We thought it would be a nice change of pace and really symbolic to show some love to the West Coast and have the concert in Los Angeles this year." She adds, "Up to 40% of all youth experiencing homelessness are LGBTQ, while only 10% of the youth population identify as LGBTQ. Think about that. They are homeless because they are LGBTQ, because of family rejection."



Home for the Holidays sells out each year and has previously been held at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Cyndi has welcomed over 80 performers in past years, including P!NK, Lou Reed, Jackson Browne, Billy Corgan, 50 Cent, Natalie Merchant, St. Vincent, Jason Mraz, Wanda Sykes, Susan Sarandon, Aloe Blacc, Boy George, Sarah McLachlan, Salt-N-Pepa, A$AP Rocky, The Hives, Amanda Palmer, Sharon Osbourne, Mariska Hargitay, Bebe Rexha, Tegan and Sara, and Rosie O'Donnell.

"Home for the Holidays" is proud to already have the support of: Diamond Sponsors AEG and Van Gogh Vodka; Gold Sponsor NCompass; Silver Sponsor ICM Partners; Bronze Sponsors Artist Group International, Donenfeld Management, MAC Cosmetics, and So What Management





