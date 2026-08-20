Cut Copy Announces November North American DJ Tour Dates

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Following the release of their seventh studio album, MOMENTS, last year, Cut Copy have announced news of a North American DJ tour, their first since 2016, set to bring the Australian electronic act across the U.S. and Canada this November. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 21st at 10:00AM local time and can be found here. Full dates are listed below.

The band have also shared a mix for KCRW's SILVA. It can be heard here.

Speaking on the mix, Dan Whitford says: 'We're gearing for some DJ dates in North America. So I decided to put together a quick mix of recent fave tunes I've been listening to and playing out to get into the mood for some fun parties coming up. We're gonna play a bunch of cities which we missed on our last tour so it'll be exciting to get back!'

Commenting on their approach and excitement for this tour, Whitford adds: 'We spent the first half of this year playing live shows off the back of our latest album. And now we're really excited to announce we're coming back to the States and Canada to DJ some select club dates. It'll be a great opportunity to hear some music we've been vibing on and also some unreleased mixes and Cut Copy stuff from the vault. We can't wait to see everyone - these should be some fun parties!'

Cut Copy DJ Tour Dates

11/3/2026 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

11/4/2026 - Seattle, WA - Substation

11/5/2026 - Portland, OR - Realm

11/6/2026 - Bentonville, AR - Momentous Music + Arts Fest

11/7/2026 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

11/10/2026 - Chicago, IL - Garcia's Chicago

11/12/2026 - Nashville, TN - Night We Met

11/13/2026 - New York, NY - Elsewhere

11/14/2026 - Las Vegas, NV - Swan Dive

11/15/2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Into The Woods

Tickets will be on sale Friday, August 21st and can be found here.

Born from Dan Whitford's bedroom recording project and later expanding into a full band with Tim Hoey, Mitchell Scott, and Ben Browning, Cut Copy have spent two decades defining the intersection of electronic, synth-pop, and indie dance. Their catalog includes 7 studio albums and countless remixes, with 2008's In Ghost Colours featuring the singles 'Lights & Music' and 'Hearts on Fire' and 2011's ARIA chart-topping Zonoscope, which earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album and won the ARIA Award for Best Dance Release. Their 2020 album Freeze, Melt, marked another evolution in the band's sound, while their seventh studio album, Moments, carried this growth further in 2025. It notably featured the track 'Belong To You,' a collaboration with folk musician Kate Bollinger that synthesized her signature, country-leaning Americana within Cut Copy's danceable, polished production, the band's first collaboration of this kind.

DJing and mixes have long been central to Cut Copy's identity, from their Fabriclive.29 mix to the 2014 Melbourne dance compilation Oceans Apart. The band have played more than 1,000 headline shows worldwide and performed at major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Ultra, Primavera Sound, Pitchfork Paris and Summer Sonic. Their music has also been featured in campaigns and soundtracks for FIFA, Netflix, Amazon, Chevrolet, Dolby and Levi's.

Photo Credit: Misha Vladimirskiy



Photo Credit: Misha Vladimirskiy

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