Curt Chambers Pays Homage to Alan Jackson with Cover

Grammy winning, singer-songwriter Curt Chambers pays homage to one of his favorite country music superstars with a hard-hitting rendition of "Don't Rock the Jukebox." The Philadelphia native infused his love of rock and blues into the remake of the classic 90's country anthem and deliberately dropping the single two days before Alan Jackson's Birthday. Jackson celebrated three decades of music and his first record deal this year. The tribute to Jackson is also intended to celebrate the impact he has made on artists and musicians in the country music world.

"What a better way to celebrate one of my favorite country artist's birthday then to pay tribute with my twist on Alan Jackson's "Don't Rock the Jukebox." This was one of my favorite songs growing up. I listened to it when I was a teenager driving driving around in my mother's car in the inner city of Philadelphia. Country music has always been a part of my music lineage and I really wanted to wish Alan Jackson a Happy Birthday by releasing this song. "I wanted my fans to feel like a super hero after hearing this song, I want them to catch that 'let's go get it' spark and ignite the feeling of wanting to pursue true love, whatever that may be for them."



Chambers also nods to Bobby Bones in his remake with the line, " Don't Rock The Jukebox, my baby left me for Bobby Bones". He says he had Bobby Bones on his mind when he was recording the song, and he sang those words in a state of mental exhaustion. It was a mistake but the room went crazy when I said it, so we left it "Bobby Bones. I don't know Bobby Bones but he seems like a nice guy, I hope he appreciates how he ended up in the recording. You never know I would love to be on his show and play it for his audience."



The music video was filmed at Nossi College of Arts. One of the most inspiring aspects of Curt Chambers career is his diversity of song in instrumentation. He played all of the instruments on his recording and it was showcased in the music video fimed by Daniel Gonzalez.

Curt's immense talent, partnered with his wildly diverse blues, country and hip hop power packed performances humbly provided him opportunities to share stages with a wide array of musical legends such as BB King, and Jerry Douglas as well as rock and hip hop icons like the legendary Dr Dre, Travis Barker, Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and many more. He is pursuing his dream of becoming a Country Music Artist, and has made the move to Nashville where he has recently signed to WME. He has been invited to perform in different capacities at CMA Fest, Musicians Hall of Fame, Exit/In, Whiskey Jam, and Boots on Stage Shindig at Sea. He has also taken the stage in various venues in SoCal such as The Hotel Cafe, The Ranch Saloon, Stagecoach, and Coachella. Curt has toured with Country Artists, Tyler Rich, Dustin Lynch, Georgia Florida Line, Chris Young, and Jake Owen.



Often described as refreshing and innovative, the Philadelphia native's gift as a musician were cultivated at home and in the church, where he was raised to appreciate diverse musical genres and was influenced heavily by gospel, soul, blues and country music. He was taught to play several instruments including piano, drums and guitar. It is on the guitar where the essence of Curt Chambers comes to life, captivating all who are fortunate enough to witness. Curt has turned legendary Honky Tonks into mosh pits of country music loving fans who celebrate his high energy vocal and music skills. He is a Rising Star in the Country Music Scene.





Related Articles View More Music Stories