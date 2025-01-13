Current Joys, Brad Stank, & More Cover Nirvana in MTV Unplugged Tribute Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In 1993, Nirvana broke the mold with MTV Unplugged in New York, a concert that surprised everyone and unveiled a different side of Kurt Cobain and his band.

Stripped of amps and artifice, the group delivered raw, vulnerable rock—a true sonic confession that still resonates today. Thirty years later, this album remains a cornerstone of rock and a source of inspiration for countless musicians.

To honor the 30th anniversary of MTV Unplugged from Nirvana , seven artists from the UK, US, and France (Current Joys, Camille Jansen, Brad Stank, Levitation Room, Casino Hearts, Chris Staples, and Far Caspian) have come together to reinterpret some of the album’s most legendary tracks. Each artist brings their unique style and story to these songs while staying true to their original soul, reminding us how Nirvana captured the essence of a generation searching for meaning and authenticity.

This tribute captures the raw emotion and energy of Unplugged, infused with a fresh, contemporary sensitivity brought to life by today’s voices and sounds. It’s an homage that doesn’t aim to imitate but rather explores these tracks through a new lens, with honesty and creativity. This record is for longtime fans and those discovering Nirvana for the first time—a bridge between eras, connecting the timelessness of rock’s past with its present.

TRACKLISTING:

1. Camille Jansen - "On A Plane"

2. Brad Stank - "All Apologies"

3. Levitation Room - "Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam" (Version 1)

4. Casino hearts - "Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam" (Version 2)

5. Chris Staples - "About A Girl"

6. Current Joys - "Dumb"

7. Far Caspian - "Pennyroyal Tea"

Comments