Cub Sport Return With New Single 'Replay'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Nov. 10, 2022  

Independent Brisbane-based group Cub Sport release their brand new single "Replay" via Cub Sport Records. Also out today is the music video, directed and edited by lead singer Tim Nelson.

Aptly described as a queer reimagining of 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind', the visual explores themes of yearning and connection as Nelson attempts to break free from a loop of life on repeat, in search of a reunion with partner and band mate Sam Netterfield - almost moments away, but almost always out of reach.

Recorded in Melbourne with Styalz Fuego (Troye Sivan, Tate McRae, Khalid) and Natalie Dunn (Charli XCX, Blackpink) "Replay" captures an interplay between human and heavenly that is typified by artists like Robyn, Ariana Grande and, of course, Cub Sport patron saint Cher. Tim Nelson's gossamer falsetto has never sounded so at home as it does above the track's elemental rumble.

Fittingly, "Replay"'s musical leap is mirrored in its emotional landscape. Nelson shares, "'Replay' is about moving forward. Feelings aren't as simple as we sometimes make out - you can long for something and not want it at the same time, you can love something but outgrow it," says Nelson. "I think it's about shifting from longing for something to feeling free. But it also doesn't have to be that deep - It's a fun pop song and that's how I want it to be enjoyed too."

The new single from Cub Sport, should be subtitled 'Brisbane to Ibiza'. A propulsive house track that ripples with waves of sinewy sub-bass, it transmutes the band's trademark warmth and empathy into a piece of glassy, gorgeous dance music. In recent years, Cub Sport have made songs you can dance to - but they've never produced anything quite like "Replay", a song whose embodied throb and Balearic sparkle arrives in search of the largest, loudest speakers it can find.

There are few trajectories in Australian music more remarkable than that of Cub Sport. Since they emerged as a promising young indie band in the early-2010s, the Meanjin (Brisbane) four-piece, comprised of Tim Nelson, Sam Netterfield, Zoe Davis and Dan Puusaari, have become known for their powerful, must-see live show and their ardent fanbase, as well as ARIA Platinum-and Gold-certified singles like "Come On Mess Me Up", "Chasin'" and "Sometimes".

Boasting over 250 million streams and an ARIA #2 album to their name (2020's Like Nirvana, #1 Vinyl Sales chart, #1 Australian Albums chart) Cub Sport have achieved some of the highest possible honors in Australian music, performing at the 2020 AFL Grand Final and placing in triple j's Hottest 100 five times. Their music, which is self-produced and blends pop classicism with experimental and electronic elements, has been praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, i-D, Vice, V Magazine, PAPER, The FADER and countless others.

Watch the new music video here:



