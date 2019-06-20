Crown the Empire Announce New Album 'Sudden Sky'

Crown the Empire have announced their new album Sudden Sky. The album is available for pre-order here and will drop on July 19 via Rise Records.

"Our new album Sudden Sky is a digital representation of who we are at this moment in time," Crown the Empire stated. "It captures our innermost fears and anxieties while questioning humanity and the chaos of the world we live in today. This urgent search for meaning taught us that the only way to truly be human is to be vulnerable. 'Sudden chance and destruction will lead to your liberation...'"

Crown the Empire have also announced their next set of tour plans. The band will hit the road with Attila, Veil of Maya, and Gideon. Tickets are on sale here. All tour dates are below.

CROWN THE EMPIRE ON TOUR:

WITH ATTILA, VEIL OF MAYA, + GIDEON:

7/26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

7/27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

7/29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

7/30 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

8/1 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

8/2 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

8/3 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

8/4 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

8/6 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

8/7 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

8/9 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

8/10 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

8/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

8/13 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

8/14 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

8/16 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

8/17 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

8/18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

8/20 - Destin, FL - Club LA

8/21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

8/23 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

8/24 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

8/25 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues





