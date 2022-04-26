Crenshaw Rapper Nana Releases New EP 'From the District to the World'

Today, insightful LA-bred rapper Nana releases his new eight-track EP 'From the District to the World.' The project fuses Nana's hard-nosed rap with sounds from fellow Angelenos Buddy, Garren, Kent Jamz, and Rae Khalil.

On 'From the District to the World,' "Los Angeles' next great storyteller" (Earmilk) pays homage to Crenshaw while exuding mass appeal beyond his cult-like Californian fanbase. His 2020 debut album 'Save Yourself' was an introspective glimpse into Nana's psyche, but this release hears Nana fine-tune his storytelling abilities to honor the South-Central neighborhood that raised him.

Noteworthy new tracks include "DontPlayDat," a quippy rebuttal to the haters featuring Zoink Gang member (Guapdad 4000, JID, and Smino), Buddy. "Live From The District" is another feat for Nana, which hears him spit fast tempo bars about overcoming the adversity that shaped him into the force he is today.

Reflecting on 'From the District to the World,' Nana says, "The EP is a master class in putting the world on to LA and our get down. Telling the stories of the people that come from where I'm from. But also taking Los Angeles around the world with me, hence the title."

The EP features previously released buzzy singles, "Heaven's Sky," "Legend," and "Bet it Back." Consequence of Sound praised "Heaven's Sky" for how it "captures the power of love over a laidback beat." Similarly, after Nana released "Bet it Back," UPROXX prophesized, "Nana got off to a strong start in 2021, and his first single of 2022 shows no signs of rust."

In addition to having a new record under his belt, Nana just collaborated on two stripped-down performance series. Hear him perform "Bet it Back" for prolific hip hop series A COLORS SHOW and New York-based talent outlet MajorStage.

Nana is eager to tell his story utilizing his weaponry of immaculate flows and quick-witted bars. He erupted on the scene with his debut project Save Yourself in 2020 to high praise from critics and backing from his hometown audience.

After continuing to garner nationwide support, he went on to further the project's story with the release of Save Yourself Sessions, a live performance masterpiece coupled with interviews from collaborators on the project. Nana's intention at the time was to give his listeners hope for a brighter future.

The son of Ghanaian immigrants, Nana veers between hip-hop and R&B as he threads together raw and real stories from life in Crenshaw. He doesn't hold back and speaks the truth, asserting himself as a vibrant burgeoning voice for Los Angeles and the entire culture at large.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new EP here: