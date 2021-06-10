Creed Fisher Signs With Dirt Rock Empire

Dirt Rock Empire is proud to welcome Outlaw country singer-songwriter Creed Fisher to the DRE family. Fisher is currently putting the final touches on his upcoming new album "Whiskey and the Dog" slated for an August 20th, 2021 release date through Dirt Rock Empire.

Creed Fisher is unapologetically American and his music is raw and unfiltered, with strong outlaw country roots straight from the heart of Texas. After Fisher's marriage of twelve years came to an end, he picked up a guitar in 2010 and never let it go. He considers writing and playing guitar an outlet for hard times, soul searching, and celebrating the American way. Fisher channels everything he has into his songs with no filter on his thoughts and fans have embraced his honesty.

Releasing more than 11 albums independently, Creed Fisher has taken the blueprint for traditional outlaw country and thrown political correctness right out the window. He's done things his own way tallying up nearly 60 million views on Youtube with viral hits like "The Way That I Am", "Life Of A Workin' Man", and "This Place Called USA" powered by nothing more than his rabid fanbase who identify with his outlaw blue-collar lifestyle. On Spotify, Creed Fisher has amassed 180,000 monthly listeners and nearly 100 million streams and continues to welcome new fans to the family. Creed makes music for outlaws and he's done it all 100% independently and on his own terms with no label, no management, all outside the lines of the music industry.

The Lacs started Dirt Rock Empire as a way to empower artists and have quickly become one of the hottest independent labels in the genre. The label launched its birth with the compilation album, "Dirtbagz, Vol. 1". The album spawned The Lacs biggest hit "Dirt Road Dollars", which has gone on to become an anthem for all those hard working Americans and generated over 46 million views on YouTube and 27 million streams on Spotify. Dirt Rock Empire has since released classic albums from; Crucifix, Nate Kenyon, Hard Target, Wess Nyle, and more. The label has made a name for itself by carving out its own path instead of taking the road well travelled in the music business, making Creed Fisher and Dirt Rock a perfect fit.