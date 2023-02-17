Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Crazy Horse Members to Release 'All Roads Lead Home'

Crazy Horse Members to Release 'All Roads Lead Home'

The group is releasing ALL ROADS LEAD HOME on March 31, 2023.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Crazy Horse has always been a band that was meant to be. Formed in the late 1960s as rock & roll was beginning to take a turn into the '70s, the band (Ralph Molina, Billy Talbot and Danny Whitten) had started playing with Neil Young, and, though they didn't know it then, were going to make history for 50-plus years. And while it is no surprise that Crazy Horse has continued on that quest, it is an exciting continuation of their storied career that the group is releasing ALL ROADS LEAD HOME on March 31, 2023.

It is a statement of power and purpose on what rock & roll bands can accomplish as the decades pass and musical growth continues. In so many ways, Crazy Horse exists as a party of one in the way they have created something so uniquely original and completely within their own world.

ALL ROADS LEAD HOME is an album born out of pure inspiration as well as social necessity. Molina, Talbot and Lofgren kept recording their original songs, each with other musicians and in various locations during the pandemic years. They were forced to change from working as a trio with Neil Young, and used that opportunity to see what their new individual configurations would lead to. And, of course they led home.

The three Crazy Horse members each recorded three songs apart and with different musicians, and by challenging themselves to see what they could do, all arrived at a wondrous consensus of unforgettable music. Crazy Horse has never made an album like this before.

Neil Young also includes "Song Of the Seasons," a live solo version of the song from the album BARN with Crazy Horse, as a sign of solidarity with the band of brothers he has shared the stage and studio with since 1969.

In a world that is constantly changing and can swing from deep challenges to glorious creations in a way that feels never-ending, the songs of ALL ROADS LEAD HOME are a map of both where we've all been and where we might be going. In the end, the songs are a reminder of not only the gift of music, but just as important, the gift of friendship. Long may they run.

ALL ROADS LEAD HOME will be released on March 31 on vinyl and CD via The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and music retailers everywhere. It will also be available on hi-res audio at Neil Young Archives and most DSPs.

Click HERE to pre-order/pre-save via The Greedy Hand Store at NYA and indie retailers. Pre-order today and receive and instant download of "You Will Never Know."

Listen to the new single here:



Michaël Brun Returns With Clueless Ft. Oxlade Photo
Michaël Brun Returns With 'Clueless Ft. Oxlade'
Michaël Brun unveils his energetic new single entitled “Clueless” featuring Nigerian powerhouse Oxlade released via Astralwerks. Listen to “Clueless” and watch the vibrant and fun Nicholas Buckwalter-directed visualizer, shot the morning after the GRAMMYs in Downtown Los Angeles now. 
HAUSER Debuts New Single Its Not Unusual Photo
HAUSER Debuts New Single 'It's Not Unusual'
The captivating visual album features four new music videos from THE PLAYER collection, including “Quando, Quando, Quando,” “Señorita,” “Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White,” and “La Isla Bonita,” all released this week. The ever-charming HAUSER debuted a new video each day to celebrate the allure of Valentine’s Day.
FIDLAR Announce Brand New EP Thats Life Photo
FIDLAR Announce Brand New EP 'That's Life'
Created throughout the past several years, the EP represents a journey for the trio comprised of Zac Carper, Max Kuehn, and Brandon Schwartzel. In the midst of a time when in-person contact was minimized, let alone live concerts were being played and pits were being circled on the floors of sweaty venues, the band found themselves.
Nessa Barrett Comes for Blood on New Single Bang Bang! Photo
Nessa Barrett Comes for Blood on New Single 'Bang Bang!'
Breakout pop artist Nessa Barrett unleashes her menacing new track “BANG BANG!”. Boasting a pulse-pounding beat and an insidious bassline, the punk-infused anthem showcases Barrett’s razor-sharp lyrics and knack for unforgettable hooks. It’s the newcomer’s first release since dropping the extended edition of her debut album.

From This Author - Michael Major


High Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers' First-Ever AnthologyHigh Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers' First-Ever Anthology
February 17, 2023

Produced by Murphy (known for his landmark work with Gerry Rafferty, Richard and Linda Thompson, Van Morrison, and more), Styvers’ Hush recordings revealed her as an exceptional songstress with a humble and captivating vocal presence, redolent of such iconic artists as Carole King, Karen Carpenter, and Judee Sill.
Ber Releases New 'Halfway' EPBer Releases New 'Halfway' EP
February 17, 2023

Halfway, the new EP from rising artist Ber, is out now via AWAL. The EP showcases her lofty range as a songwriter, artist and creator, while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase. In addition, Ber’s music video for the track “Slutphase” premieres, directed by frequent collaborator Sawyer Brice.
Marlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO Max in MarchMarlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO Max in March
February 17, 2023

Filmed at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Wayans delivers a hilarious hour-long performance, unleashing his spot-on impressions and fearless physical comedy to address one of the most infamous recent events in pop culture – “the slap” that took place at the 94th Academy Awards® ceremony. Watch the new video trailer now!
Aime Simone Releases His New Single 'Baby Don't Quit'Aime Simone Releases His New Single 'Baby Don't Quit'
February 17, 2023

Jake Erland is the director and DOP for the video, and it is creative directed by Sonja Fix. Both Aime and Sonja are featured in the music video, which is both dark and soft, where light and shadow clash, just like Aime's artistic approach. Both mainstream and underground, Aime Simone is a sensitive author, full of audacity.
Eloise Has 'Giant Feelings' in New SingleEloise Has 'Giant Feelings' in New Single
February 17, 2023

23-year-old London-based singer-songwriter Eloise releases a song and accompanying music video, “Giant Feelings.” She also announces a run of headlining European tour dates that’ll kick off on June 2nd in Paris at La Maroquinerie and culminate at London’s iconic KOKO. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
share