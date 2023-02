Crazy Horse Members to Release 'All Roads Lead Home'

Crazy Horse has always been a band that was meant to be. Formed in the late 1960s as rock & roll was beginning to take a turn into the '70s, the band (Ralph Molina, Billy Talbot and Danny Whitten) had started playing with Neil Young, and, though they didn't know it then, were going to make history for 50-plus years. And while it is no surprise that Crazy Horse has continued on that quest, it is an exciting continuation of their storied career that the group is releasing ALL ROADS LEAD HOME on March 31, 2023.

It is a statement of power and purpose on what rock & roll bands can accomplish as the decades pass and musical growth continues. In so many ways, Crazy Horse exists as a party of one in the way they have created something so uniquely original and completely within their own world.

ALL ROADS LEAD HOME is an album born out of pure inspiration as well as social necessity. Molina, Talbot and Lofgren kept recording their original songs, each with other musicians and in various locations during the pandemic years. They were forced to change from working as a trio with Neil Young, and used that opportunity to see what their new individual configurations would lead to. And, of course they led home.

The three Crazy Horse members each recorded three songs apart and with different musicians, and by challenging themselves to see what they could do, all arrived at a wondrous consensus of unforgettable music. Crazy Horse has never made an album like this before.

Neil Young also includes "Song Of the Seasons," a live solo version of the song from the album BARN with Crazy Horse, as a sign of solidarity with the band of brothers he has shared the stage and studio with since 1969.

In a world that is constantly changing and can swing from deep challenges to glorious creations in a way that feels never-ending, the songs of ALL ROADS LEAD HOME are a map of both where we've all been and where we might be going. In the end, the songs are a reminder of not only the gift of music, but just as important, the gift of friendship. Long may they run.

ALL ROADS LEAD HOME will be released on March 31 on vinyl and CD via The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and music retailers everywhere. It will also be available on hi-res audio at Neil Young Archives and most DSPs.

