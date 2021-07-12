Craft Recordings & Drowning Pool Celebrate 20th Anniversary of 'Sinner' With First-Ever Vinyl Release

Craft Recordings celebrates the 20th anniversary of Drowning Pool's best-selling debut, Sinner, with the album's first-ever vinyl release. Set for release on September 17, 2021, and available for pre-order today, the nu-metal classic features such favorites as "Tear Away," "Sinner," and the band's platinum-selling signature hit "Bodies." In addition to the standard release, two special editions of the vinyl are available: a Revolver exclusive turquoise vinyl limited to 1,000 units and a band exclusive red vinyl limited to 666 units and only available through the band on their fall tour.

"Sinner is literally perfect. I remember hearing and seeing it all come together," says Drowning Pool frontman Jasen Moreno. "We shared the local Dallas scene back then-Drowning Pool and an old band I used to be in-and I'd like to say we kept each other honest and made each other better through competition... but it was never even close. Dave and the guys were the dudes shaping the scene. I shared many stages with Drowning Pool before I was ever their lead singer, and I remember feeling hyped after each performance. I remember believing we'd finally upstaged them. I would have that hope right up until they took the stage and began to play, and then the truth was evident-Dave, Stevie, C.J., and Mike were always multiple steps ahead of any other band on the scene. The Sinner album was magic, and the guys were on fire. I believe that the record is perfect as a whole, full of catchy hooks both vocally and musically. I heard and saw those songs before a million other people around the world did, and I knew back then that Drowning Pool was destined to win. It feels crazy to go from a hater to their frontman, but let that be my testimony to the undeniable force that remains Sinner."

"To be here marking twenty years of Sinner is just mind-blowing. There are so many memories of this record that I'll carry for life," adds drummer Mike Luce. "It would require a book to properly express all that's in my head and heart and all that led up to and came out of its release. As a kid growing up and playing drums, I dreamed of being in a band with my buds and maybe someday putting out a record. Well, we did - and it kicked ass! Thanks to all that allowed this messed-up, work-in-progress of a soul to live a dream."

Released in June 2001, Sinner became an instant classic, thanks largely to the success of its infectious first single, "Bodies." The song hit the Top Ten on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and No.3 on the UK's Rock and Metal chart. It also appeared across multiple TV shows, ads and films, and became the theme song for several WWE events. Sinner, meanwhile, peaked at No.14 on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum by the RIAA just six weeks after its release.

Additionally, Sinner earned wide critical acclaim. AllMusic called Drowning Pool "a welcome breath of fresh air," adding that "Sinner shows Drowning Pool's great potential." Entertainment Weekly loved how the band members "just kick it old-school headbanger style, offering strangulated yowls, gut-punching bass lines, and ominous guitar riffs," declaring, "dive in, metal maniacs." The UK's Q Magazine, meanwhile, called Sinner an album where "old and nu-metal meet. The impeccable riffs and uncompromising rhythms are perfectly balanced by Dave Williams' fashionably angst-full lyrics."

"Considering the huge success of Sinner, it's hard to believe it has never been released on vinyl," says bassist Stevie Benton. "Twenty years later, it's finally happening... it's about time!" Adds guitarist C.J. Pierce: "I can't believe it's been two decades since we introduced the world to 'let the bodies hit the floor' and helped teach young kids and parrots around the world to count to four. Some of the greatest times and best memories of my life are from when Sinner came out, so this vinyl release is really special. We can't wait to see everyone out at the shows again, and we're looking forward to rocking all these songs, and our newest songs live!"

In addition to the vinyl release, Drowning Pool is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album with a new record label, new music, a forthcoming new album, and this fall's "Brothers in Arms" tour alongside longtime friends Ill Nino and (Hed) P.E. The upcoming new release will be the band's third studio album with frontman Jasen Moreno, whose 2013 Resilience debut recently achieved gold sales status, making it the band's second gold record to follow their platinum debut. Founding members C.J. Pierce (guitar), Stevie Benton (bass), and Mike Luce (drums) have played together for an uninterrupted 25 years, only further solidifying Drowning Pool's presence as one of the new millennium's premier hard rock / heavy metal crossovers.

Formed by Pierce, Benton, and Luce in Dallas, TX, in 1996, the band initially began as an instrumental trio, named after the 1975 film The Drowning Pool. Three years later, the group enlisted singer Dave Williams to add his versatile vocals to their music. Soon, Drowning Pool was not only attracting the attention of fellow hard rockers like Sevendust, (Hed) P.E., and Kittie-all of whom took the band on tour-but also caught the ears of Wind-up Records, who signed the group to its legendary roster.

The band promptly went into the studio with producer Jay Baumgardner (Godsmack, Papa Roach, Bush) to record a collection of songs that focused on religion and troubled relationships. Williams, whose "Sinner" tattoo inspired the album's title, showcased his broad vocal range throughout the album-from melodic breakdowns to growling screams. Tragically, on August 14, 2002, Williams died suddenly on tour. The 30-year-old had been suffering from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that had gone undiagnosed. Sinner stands as his only studio album with Drowning Pool.

Jasen Moreno has fronted the band since 2012-he is not only Drowning Pool's longest-tenured frontman, he is also the only singer to record three studio albums with the band. As a sought-after live act, Drowning Pool has shared the stage with legendary bands, including Mötley Crüe, Metallica, System of a Down, KISS, and Korn, and regularly travel overseas to perform for U.S. troops.

And it all started with

Sinner.