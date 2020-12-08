Courtney Marie Andrews Debuts New 'Ships In The Night' Performance Video

Courtney Marie Andrews is debuting a new performance video for her song, "Ships In The Night," today. Filmed live at The Parthenon in Nashville, the video is now available to view below.

"Ships In The Night" is from Andrews' critically acclaimed new record, Old Flowers, which is nominated for Best Americana Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards. The accolade continues a landmark year for Andrews, who is also nominated for two awards at the 2021 Americana Music Association UK Awards: Best International Artist and Best International Album (Old Flowers).

Produced by Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Big Thief), Old Flowers was released this past summer on Fat Possum Records (stream/purchase here) and features Andrews' most vulnerable writing to date, chronicling her journey through heartbreak, loneliness and finding herself again after it all. In celebration of the new music, Andrews performed on "CBS This Morning" as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series and was also featured in NPR Music's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" series. Of Andrews, NPR Music's Bob Boilen praises, "One of the shining lights of Americana music."

In addition to Andrews (vocals, acoustic guitar, piano), the album features only two other musicians: Matthew Davidson (bass, celeste, mellotron, pedal steel, piano, pump organ, wurlitzer, background vocals) and Big Thief's James Krivchenia (drums, percussion).

Of the album, Andrews shares, "Old Flowers is about heartbreak. There are a million records and songs about that, but I did not lie when writing these songs. This album is about loving and caring for the person you know you can't be with. It's about being afraid to be vulnerable after you've been hurt. It's about a woman who is alone, but okay with that, if it means truth. This was my truth this year-my nine-year relationship ended and I'm a woman alone in the world, but happy to know herself."

Of their intention, Sarlo adds, "Before we got to the studio, we agreed to prioritize making this record as cathartic and minimal as possible-focusing on Courtney's voice and her intention behind the songs. Because of this, the record is all about performance. I believe a great recording is the chemistry between everything during basics and the ability to feel something happening instead of obsessing over the perfect take. Courtney embraced this approach and we ended up with a raw, natural and human record."

The release of Old Flowers continues a series of breakout years for Andrews following her critically acclaimed 2018 album, May Your Kindness Remain. The album was featured on several year-end lists including NPR Music, Variety, Paste, No Depression, The A.V. Club and Rolling Stone, who called it, "a vital roadmap of grace, forgiveness and compassion during a year when the demand for such virtues has never been higher." Additionally, NPR Music proclaimed, "a collection of songs, borne from interactions with others, that strives for healing and empathy in the midst of division and discord" while Stereogum praised, "astonishingly beautiful."

Since the release, Andrews has performed at NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series and on CBS This Morning, earned an Emerging Artist of the Year nomination at the 2018 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards and has continued to tour toured extensively including shows with Brandi Carlile, Tyler Childers, The Head and the Heart, John Prine, Shakey Graves and The Tallest Man on Earth.

Watch the video here:

