Courtney Barnett Announces 2021/2022 North American Tour Dates

Four albums into her career, Courtney Barnett remains one of the most distinctive and compelling voices in music. Her sprawling-but-intense live shows oscillate between intimate folk-balladry to glorious, feed-back heavy jams. Armed with a back-catalogue of gems as well as some of her best and most musically adventurous new work to date, Barnett will bring her thunderous rhythm section back to North America for the first time in almost three years.

Barnett's enigmatic and introverted character is made all the more compelling by the honesty and brutal self-reflection laid bare in her writing. With countless awards in her home of Australia as well as Grammy and BRIT nominations, critical acclaim from press around the world and an adoring audience, Barnett's rise to global prominence feels both unprecedented and important. Music fans have rarely witnessed the breathless acclaim and superlatives that comprised reviews of Barnett's debut album Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Think - Rolling Stone praised her as "one of the sharpest, most original songwriters around-at any level, in any genre". 2017 saw the release of the wonderful album Lotta Sea Lice, an introspective but beautiful album of duets with Kurt Vile while we awaited the release of 2018's fierce sophomore solo album Tell Me How You Really Feel.

Barnett has a brand-new album due for release in late 2021.

Fans can go to courtneybarnett.com/au to register for the pre-sale that will go live Tuesday, June 22 at 10AM local time.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Mon November 29 - Las Vegas, NA @Brooklyn Bowl - Support TBC

Weds December 1 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory - Support TBC

Thurs December 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot - Support TBC

Sat December 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren - with Bartees Strange

Sun December 5 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park - with Bartees Strange

Fri December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange

Sun December 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange

Tues December 14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange

Wed December 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Sat January 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Sun January 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Tues January 25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Wed January 26 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin

Fri January 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin

Sat January 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin

Mon January 31 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir

Thurs February 3 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Fri February 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin

Sat February 5 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin

Tues February 8 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir

Thurs February 10 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir

Fri February 11 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir

Sat February 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir

Photo Credit: Ian Laidlaw