Country-Pop Artist Macartney Reinhardt Releases New Single “Old Country Song”

Country newcomer Macartney Reinhardt releases her new single titled "Old Country Song." With her soulful, bluesy twang and lyrics that come straight from the heart, Macartney Reinhardt is quickly being noticed by industry executives and music lovers alike. You can stream the new single by clicking here.

Macartney was nominated for Teen Artist of the Year at the Georgia Country Awards which takes place on November 12th.

The recent single is produced by Lee Turner which is Darius Rucker's keyboard and acoustic guitar player.

As a member of a multigenerational musical family, Macartney was exposed to a variety of styles and genres from an early age. The Atlanta native began singing along to her father's guitar playing as a toddler, captivated by his performance. Even as a child, she knew that she wanted to be a singer and that music was an integral part of her life.

In addition to performing in the Southeast in venues both small and large, including clubs and large outdoor events, this rising recording artist has received numerous nominations for her work. In honor of the best country performers in Georgia, Macartney was one of just five nominees for Teen Artist of the Year at the Georgia Country Awards.

Macartney competed in Georgia Has Talent in 2020, and in 2021 she was chosen again to compete in the showcase event. Her most recent nominations include three nominations for The 2021 Josie Music Awards. These included "Teen Vocalist of the Year", "Teen Artist of the Year", and "Country Female Song of the Year".

You can learn more about Macartney by visiting www.macartneyreinhardt.com.