Country Sway's Summer Sway Streamathon Launches This Week

Featuring over 40 different artist performances from Thursday, August 27 through Sunday, August 3.

This week kicks off the epic 4-day Country Sway Summer Sway Streamathon, featuring over 40 different artist performances from Thursday, August 27 through Sunday, August 30! The online concert event, featuring Chris Bandi, Kristian Bush, Brett Kissel, Jeremy McComb, Josh Mirenda, Jamie O'Neal, Matt Stell, Temecula Road and more, will benefit Music Health Alliance as the non-profit continues to provide immediate critical assistance to members of the U.S. music community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



"I love being a part of live streams because when a lot of people are stuck at home it breaks up the boredom to have live music to watch and it's fun to see where the artists are streaming from," shared O'Neal. "Of course being a part of Country Sway's Summer Sway Streamathon and working with Jessica is fantastic because we go way back together! Tatum and the team at Music Health Alliance help those in the industry who are in need and right now that's more important than ever because so many in the music industry have had their livelihood taken away."

Country Sway Summer Sway Streamathon Schedule (all times central)



Thursday, August 27, 2020

12:00 PM Casi Joy

1:00 PM Southern Halo

2:00 PM Paige King Johnson

3:00 PM JD Shelburne

4:00 PM Levi Riggs

5:00 PM Jessica Lynn

6:00 PM Jamie O'Neal

7:00 PM Brett Kissel

8:00 PM Brian Callihan

9:00 PM David Adam Byrnes

10:00 PM October Rose



Friday, August 28, 2020

12:00 PM Lauren Davidson

1:00 PM Matt Stell

2:00 PM Chris Bandi

3:00 PM Simon Casey

4:00 PM Troy Cartwright

5:00 PM Kristian Bush

6:00 PM Shane Owens

7:00 PM Josh Mirenda

8:00 PM Brandon Alan

9:00 PM Meg & Tyler

10:00 PM Daves Highway



Saturday, August 29, 2020

12:00 PM Diamond Dixie

1:00 PM Kayleigh Mathews and Chris Linton

2:00 PM Morgan Myles

3:00 PM Backroad Static

4:00 PM Tobi Lee

5:00 PM Jeremy McComb

6:00 PM Tim Atwood

7:00 PM Jess Meuse

8:00 PM Vonn Kiss

9:00 PM Reyna Roberts

10:00 PM Chapel Hart



Sunday, August 30, 2020

12:00 PM Billy Shaw Jr

1:00 PM Wild Fire

2:00 PM Essex County

3:00 PM Hayden Haddock

4:00 PM JessLee

5:00 PM Royal South

6:00 PM Temecula Road

7:00 PM Celeste Kellogg

8:00 PM Cadie Calhoun

