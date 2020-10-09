Country Singer-Songwriter Jenna Torres Unleashes Video for 'Wild Thing'

Watch the new video below!

Singer-songwriter Jenna Torres has released the hotly-awaited video for "Wild Thing," the first single off of her upcoming album, All Heart. A stirring country storyteller track, the song touches on the fragile and fierce spirit of femininity and risking it all to reach for something more.

"The saying, 'The greater the risk, the greater the reward" has always resonated with me," says Torres. "I often feel that a chance may not be worth taking if it doesn't scare me just a little. 'Wild Thing' is all about taking a leap of faith. It's more than a love song; it's a call to adventure, an invitation to dance with someone who will challenge and change you if you are willing to take a chance."

Risk and reward is something Torres knows a little about. The native New Yorker took her country music career all the way to Nashville. Over the years, she's written songs for Warner Music Group and Warner/Chappell Music, penning songs for Martha Wash of the Weather Girls as well as a Top 10 Billboard hit for the band For King & Country with her co-writer Ben Glover. She's also released two critically-acclaimed albums, A Woman's Touch and Wild Sugar, which featured the single "Heart On Wheels."

Torres wrote and recorded "Wild Thing" while living in Nashville surrounded by the creative community she had grown to love. Early 2020 found Torres back in New York City visiting her mother when the coronavirus pandemic struck. "I was due to return to Nashville in just a few days and then everything locked down," she said.

The video for "Wild Thing" was filmed in the stillness of the New York City pandemic lockdown. Shooting the video in New York, Torres says, was her way of coming out of the darkness of the pandemic and into the light - as well as a way to connect the two cities she loves by finishing her Nashville project in New York.

"It wasn't just quiet in NYC during the height of the pandemic; there was an unnatural hush," Torres remembers. "It was as if we had lowered our voices enough to hear the answers to our fate being whispered between the sirens and the silence. We hoped and prayed for an end to our strange new reality; we understood that we needed to protect one another and we did."

In the midst of that peace emerged a song and a video that explores the wilds of unbridled adventure. A testament to the spirit of a free and passionate woman, "Wild Thing" is the ultimate ode to chance-taking, love, and no-holds-barred adventure.

Watch the video for "Wild Thing" here:

