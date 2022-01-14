Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Country Newcomer Jake Banfield Releases 'Sleeping Alone'

pixeltracker

Banfield is currently working on releasing his first full project in 2022.

Jan. 14, 2022  

Country Newcomer Jake Banfield Releases 'Sleeping Alone'

Country newcomer Jake Banfield has released his viral crossover hit "Sleeping Alone." The viral single has been viewed over 1 million times across TikTok.

Listen to "Sleeping Alone" here.

"This song is about the internal struggle of coming to terms with a relationship that has ended. It's for anyone who has spent sleepless nights missing what you once had and coming to the realization that she's moved on and you're left sleeping alone." explains Banfield

After one of his original songs caught traction on TikTok, Banfield found himself a couple weeks later signing a management deal with Electric Feel Entertainment (Post Malone, 24kGoldn,Iann Diorr).After signing his management deal, Banfield found himself writing songs for some of the top girl pop artists receiving his first songwriting cuts from Madison Beer, Little Mix, and Anne Marie.

Shortly after, Banfield began working on his own original music again and went out to Nashville to write songs, record, and work on his unique sound with some of the top songwriters & producers in Nashville. Banfield is currently working on releasing his first full project in 2022.

For the latest on Jake Banfield, follow him on TikTok and Instagram.


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ain't Too Proud Show Art Magnet
Ain't Too Proud Show Art Magnet
Rent Magnet
Rent Magnet
Dear Evan Hansen Unisex Blue Logo Tee
Dear Evan Hansen Unisex Blue Logo Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Adelaide Boedecker Joins Choral Artist's A NIGHT AT THE OPERA, February 20
  • Circus Sarasota 2022 To Showcase Amazing Talent, February 11-March 6
  • The Van Wezel Welcomes The Four Phantoms To Sarasota On Valentine's Day
  • Asolo Rep Stages GRAND HORIZONS Beginning This Month