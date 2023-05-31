Counting Crows to Kick Off Tour at the Troubadour With Sirius XM

In celebration of world-renowned rock band COUNTING CROWS kicking off their "Banshee Season Tour" on June 13, "SiriusXM PRESENTS: COUNTING CROWS" live from the Troubadour on June 5. This special, one-night-only performance marks the first time the Counting Crows have performed at the storied venue.

For fans unable to make the surprise gig, SiriusXM will broadcast the Counting Crows Troubadour debut on Monday, June 12 at 11:00 am ET on SiriusXM’s Lithium channel with additional airings across multiple SiriusXM music channels throughout the week including 90s on 9, The Spectrum, and PopRocks. Listeners will also be able to stream the concert on demand on the SXM App.

Additionally, Howard Stern’s exclusive SiriusXM channel Howard 101 will showcase the concert on Friday, June 16 at 7:00 pm ET.

Ticket on-sale begins TODAY at NOON PST HERE. There will be a 2-ticket limit per purchase and tickets are will call only. Doors for the special show on June 5 will open at 7pm.

The Troubadour underplay precedes the kick-off of the band's 56-date mega tour, "Banshee Season Tour," kicking off the following week. After years of collaboration, cult-favorite rock bank and long-time friend DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL will support the upcoming run, with English singer/songwriter FRANK TURNER joining for select dates.

"Banshee Season Tour" is set to start June 13 in Omaha, NE, at the Steelhouse Omaha, with stops in major cities across the US, including Boston, Tampa, Nashville, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before ending at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on September 25.

For additional information on Banshee Season Tour 2023, please visit: www.countingcrows.com.

BANSHEE SEASON TOUR 2023 TOUR DATES:

June 13 - Omaha, NE - - Steelhouse Omaha*

June 17 - Indianapolis. IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 18 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

June 21 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

June 23 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

June 24 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 26 - Moon Twp, PA - UPMC Events Center

June 28 - Niagara Falls, ON - - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

June 29 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

July 1 - Syracuse, NY - - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 2 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

July 5 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 6 - Holmdel, NJ - - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 8 - Wantagh, NY - - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 9 - Bethel, NY - - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 12 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14 - Gilford, NH - - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 15 - Boston, MA - - Leader Bank Pavilion

July 18 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center

July 19 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

July 22 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Event Center

July 25 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

July 26 - Doswell, VA - - The Meadow Event Park

July 28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 29 - Raleigh, NC - - Red Hat Amphitheater

August 1 - Charlotte, NC - - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 2 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

August 4 - Fort Myers, FL - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

August 5 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

August 8 - St Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 9 - Tampa, FL - - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 11 - - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 12 - - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amphitheater

August 14 - - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

August 18 - - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

August 19 - - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

August 22 - - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

August 23 - - Irving, TX - - - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 25 - - Norman, OK - - Riverwind Casino*

August 26 - - Tulsa, OK - - - The Cove*

August 30 - - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater**

August 31 - - Phoenix, AZ - - Arizona Financial Theatre**

September 2 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater**

September 3 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park**

September 6 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

September 8 - Lincoln, CA - - The Venue at Thunder Valley

September 10 - Berkeley, CA - - The Greek Theatre

September 13 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live Outdoor Venue

September 14 - Bend, OR - - - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 16 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

September 17 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

September 19 - Bonner, MT - - KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 21 - Boise, ID - - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

September 25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*- No support

**- Frank Turner as support

ABOUT COUNTING CROWS:

For more than two decades, the GRAMMY and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows have enchanted listeners worldwide with their intensely soulful and intricate take on timeless rock & roll.

Exploding onto the music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum breakout album, August and Everything After, the band has gone on to release seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide, and is revered as one of the world’s most pre-eminent live touring rock bands.

In October 1996, the band's double-platinum sophomore studio album, Recovering the Satellites, debuted at number one and further solidified their growing reputation as one of the leading American alternative rock bands in the world.

A follow up to their early success; Counting Crows went on to release This Desert Life (1999), Hard Candy (2002), Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings (2008), Underwater Sunshine (Or What We Did on Our Summer Vacation) (2012), Echoes of the Outlaw Roadshow (2013),and Somewhere Under Wonderland (2014.) In 2004, Counting Crows recorded the chart-topping “Accidently in Love” for the animated motion picture Shrek 2.

The instant success of the track earned them an Academy Award nomination for “Best Original Song” at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song” and a GRAMMY Award nomination for “Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.”

In September 2014, Counting Crows released their critically acclaimed seventh studio album, Somewhere Under Wonderland, which debuted at No. 10 on the charts and was heralded by The Daily Telegraph as “… the best collection of songs since their debut.” The album consisted of nine sprawling tracks around rich sonic tapestries, which yielded some of the most grandiose yet intimate songs Counting Crows had recorded to date.

2018 marked 25 years since the band's inception and sent Adam Duritz, Jim Bogios, David Bryson, Charlie Gillingham, David Immergluck, Millard Powers, and Dan Vickrey back on the road for the “25 YEARS AND COUNTING” tour. In 2021, Counting Crows ranked #8 on Billboards’ “Greatest of All Time: Adult Alternative Artists” 25th anniversary chart.

After seven years, Adam Duritz and Counting Crows released Butter Miracle: Suite One in May 2021 to rave reviews. The band also kicked off their first tour since 2018 “The Butter Miracle Tour” in 2021, with sell-out performances across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The band will be returning to the road in June 2023 with the “Banshee Season Tour,” featuring special guests Dashboard Confessional and Frank Turner.

