Counterparts Release Highly Anticipated Album 'Nothing Left To Love'

Counterparts have officially dropped their highly anticipated six full-length album today. Nothing Left To Love shows the band moving their uniquely captivating sound forward without losing the musical DNA that broke them back in the early 2010s. Produced by Will Putney (Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain), the album muses on many of the topics vocalist Brendan Murphy has in the past: life's darkness, self-destructive tendencies and the self-flagellation they beget. Not only does Murphy himself come full circle, but the album found Counterparts welcoming former guitarists Jesse Doreen and Alex Re back into the fray to aid with the writing process. For all parties, the homecoming was cathartic and meaningful.

"They never stopped caring about Counterparts," Murphy says of his former bandmates. "They came back and were giving us their stamp of approval, wanting to make this the best record yet. That's pretty special. That doesn't happen to a lot of bands."

This time around, the singer is writing not just about the end result but also the because, willing to shoulder some of the blame more than he ever has in the past. It's easy to point the finger at others for the harm they've caused us; it's far harder to accept that the root might lie at the opposite end of that hand.

"My perspective [on what happened in my life] has changed so much, even in just a few years," Murphy says. "It's a terrible spot to be in, but some of my best material creatively came from me just being willing to admit things out loud."

Ahead of today's release, the metalcore giants released "Paradise and Plague", "Separate Wounds" and "Wings of Nightmares" to praise from fans and press alike, including Stereogum, Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, Kerrang!, Alternative Press, idobi Radio and more.

Listen to the new album below.

Nothing Left To Love Track Listing

1. Love Me

2. Wings of Nightmares

3. Paradise and Plague

4. The Hands That Used To Hold Me

5. Separate Wounds

6. Your Own Knife

7. Cherished

8. Imprints

9. Ocean of Another

10. Nothing Left To Love

Counterparts is currently on the road for the Private Room 2.0 Tour with Stray From The Path, Varials and Chamber. Additional support from Dying Wish, Greyhaven and END on select dates will round out the stacked bill. A full list of tour dates are below with all information and tickets available at www.showstubs.com/counterparts.

Upcoming Counterparts Tour Dates:

11/02 - Salt Lake City, UT at The Greek Station +

11/03 - Denver, CO at Oriental Theater +

11/05 - Austin, TX at Come and Take It Live *

11/06 - Dallas, TX at Gas Monkey *

11/07 - Houston, TX at Warehouse Studio *

11/09 - Margate, FL at O'Malley's *

11/10 - Tampa, FL at Crowbar *

11/11 - Atlanta, GA at Masquerade *

11/13 - Chicago, IL at Bottom Lounge *

11/14 - Cleveland, OH at Phantasy *

11/15 - Detroit, MI at The Shelter *

11/16 - Pittsburgh, PA at Rex Theatre *

11/17 - Buffalo, NY at Rec Room *

11/19 - Baltimore, MD at Sound Stage

11/20 - Philadelphia, PA at Foundry #

11/21 - Richmond, VA at Canal Club #

11/22 - New York, NY at Gramercy #

11/23 - Worcester, MA at Palladium #

Additional support from:

Dying Wish +

Greyhaven *

END #





