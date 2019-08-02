Counterfeit Madison Shares Powerful Single COMA with Stereogum

Led by gay Nigerian-American rock pianist and soul singer Sharon Udoh,Counterfeit Madison just shared their powerful new single "Coma" today, premiered on Stereogum. Sharon, who is also a recent recipient of theWexner Center for the Arts Artist Residency Award, explains the song is about "a time in my life where a lot of things were dying figuratively, from a deteriorating relationship with my mother compounded by immigration issues dividing my family, to a toxic relationship with a man right before I came out. As I was struggling to come to terms with all these changes, I was a ghost of myself, as if I was in a coma."

Listen here on Stereogum!

Invoking Nina Simone, The Hives and David Byrne at times, Counterfeit Madison - pianist/singer Sharon Udoh, bassist Adam Hardy and drummer Seth Daily - formed in late 2014 and have been creating together ever since. Their latest album Opposable Thumbs was released on Anyway Records in 2017 with support from Stereogum, Afropunk, Blurt, MXDWN, Columbus Alive and more. It has wild and reckless moments resembling demonic deliverances, poignant songwriting, and even tender ballads, seemingly abandoning genre altogether.



Their live show is truly magnetic, raucous, and unforgettable. They've playedDaytrotter, a sold-out vinyl release show at the Wexner Center for the Arts and shared stages with Tune-Yards, Japanese Breakfast, Frankie Cosmos and Diet Cig to name a few. They are currently finishing up a full-length album and touring with Mal Blum this summer.





