Couch Prints Share New Track & Video 'Faces'

Today NYC-based synth trio Couch Prints - comprised of Jayanna Roberts, Brandon Tong, and Jake Truax - share a new track + video for "Faces" with an exclusive premiere via NYLON, who called it "another stunning tune that's all soaring synths and Roberts' crystalline vocals," check it out below. Today's release comes alongside their announcement of their official signing to Luminelle Recordings, who will release their debut EP Tell U on October 30th, pre-order HERE.

"Faces" follows the previously released tracks "Tell U" and "Of Drawing."

Brandon Tong says of the track, "The first few years after high school were filled with this sort of warped vision of what a relationship was. I'd been on and off with this person for so many years, and though it was clear it wasn't working, we kept up this cycle because we had both normalized the hurt we were putting on each other. Faces is about that sort of breaking point you go through, where you accept that you're going to do it all over and send that 'u up?' text or whatever it is. We recorded it with Jayanna, but the production we did was like really cheesy 80's synth-pop, so we shelved it."

Jake Truax continues, "Ya and probably a year later, I gave the stems of the song to my friend, a sound-designer named Nate Rennick, to mess around with. We had been inspired a lot more by ambient and experimental music and we knew he'd be able to create some really interesting textured drones and basses. When he sent it back to us we were all floored. It was just incredible and so moving in the way he'd re-contextualized it. It was a huge turning point for us, as we were uncertain of the sonic direction we wanted to go after Tell U and Of Drawing, but after hearing that song we knew exactly the type of music we wanted to make."

