Couch Dog Release New Single ROD STERLING with Music Video
The band, which boasts over 11 million Spotify streams on their debut album, recently headlined the Troubadour.
Couch Dog have released a new standalone single, 'Rod Sterling,' along with an accompanying music video. The Los Angeles indie/garage rock four-piece explore the tension between fear and the unknown on the track, moving from restless garage rock into a dreamy, hypnotic post-punk groove.
Built around a constant sense of resistance and friction, 'Rod Sterling' gradually gives way to something more meditative. Its second half trades the initial urgency for a vertigo-inducing sense of acceptance, opening into a layered outro that stretches the band's sound into darker, more atmospheric territory.
Couch Dog tracked the song's foundation live as a full band, capturing the energy of four musicians playing together before adding textures and group vocals. The recording keeps their raw, punk-inspired immediacy intact while making room for a more immersive finish.
Originally formed in San Luis Obispo and now based in Los Angeles, Couch Dog are Maxwell Ferrer (lead vocals and guitar), Tasha Lee (bass), Pablo Acosta (lead guitar), and Liam Reece (drums). Their 2023 debut album, How to Ruin Your Life Fast, has amassed more than 11 million Spotify streams, bringing the band's music to an audience well beyond the packed hometown house shows where they began.
That growth has carried onto the stage. In 2026, Couch Dog completed a national headline tour, performed at SXSW, supported a sold-out show in The Observatory's main room in Santa Ana, and headlined Los Angeles' Troubadour in August.
Their music brings together catchy melodies, garage-rock grit and a sense of shared release. 'Rod Sterling' expands that approach with new textures and a darker palette as the band continue working toward their sophomore album, expected in 2027.
Couch Dog return to the road in November and December for dates across California, Nevada and the Pacific Northwest.
Live Dates
November 6 — San Luis Obispo, CA — The Rock
November 7 — Reno, NV — The Holland Project
November 8 — Las Vegas, NV — Copa Room (Tuscany Casino)
November 14 — Los Angeles, CA — 134 S Glenoaks Blvd
December 4 — San Diego, CA — Voodoo Room at House of Blues
December 12 — Santa Ana, CA — Constellation Room at The Observatory
December 18 — Olympia, WA — Wild Child
December 19 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theatre Lounge
December 20 — Seattle, WA — Barboza
Tickets are available via the band's website.
Photo Credit: Jack Bonura
Photo Credit: Jack Bonura
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