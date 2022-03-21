Cory Driscoll Releases Sophisticated Folk On 'Eureka Springs'
"Eureka Springs" revels in Cory Driscoll's careful storytelling with narratives that linger in the mind long after it has ended.
Cory Driscoll speaks with a sophisticated take on classic folk on the lovely "Eureka Springs." An instrumentally engrossing album, every player listens to each other, building off each other. Rhythms keep a steady pace working in an atmospheric way.
Full of a tremendous outpouring of emotion, the communal play allows the album a degree of grace. Nods to groups like Wilco and Grizzly Bear emerge. Like Wilco, there is a classic, timelessness to the sound itself, one that sidesteps trends for something eternal. Grizzly Bear's influence comes from the impeccable arrangements, a chamber orchestra with a decidedly western twang. The lyrics unfurl, adding to the peacefulness of the experience.
"Ahead of My Heels" starts things off on a high note featuring vocals that have a tenderness to them. The intimacy of "Promised Land" radiates with such hope to it. On "What Happens," they embody the glowing embers of the morning light in a way that celebrates the expansiveness of America. Full of joy, "All Great Love" has a confessional aspect to it. Easy-going grooves alongside the tremendous swell of the keyboard "Hope Changes" opt for a hint of dignity to it. Gradually building itself up, "Magnetic Springs" presents a wide-open vista. Spry drums underpin the giddiness of "Out of Reach." By far the highlight, "Eureka Springs," offers a reflective stance to it, mystical in tone. The blooms of "Anonymous Water" end things on a powerful meditative note.
