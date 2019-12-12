Corky Hale JAZZY CHRISTMAS Re-Released By LML Records

Corky Hale's critically acclaimed holiday album, "Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas," has been reissued by LML Records. An acclaimed jazz harpist, she also excels on piano and vocals. She is joined by Kirk Smith on bass and Tom Walsh on drums.

In addition to 10 Christmas standards, the album also includes a new song, "California Christmas," written by Hale's husband Mike Stoller and his late partner Jerry Leiber, as well as Hale's unique arrangement of "The Dreidel Song," a traditional Chanukah favorite. In his review for All Music, critic Dave Nathan wrote, "Hale has emerged as a creative practitioner of the age old harp, which counts its beginnings in ancient Egypt. This album is enjoyable to listen to at any time during the year, not just the holidays."

Hale is also the subject of a new detailed biography, "Corky Hale Uncorked," by Arlene Sarner and Jerry Leichtling, which traces her entire career. She has been a producer and/or advisor on several stage productions including "A Night With Janis Joplin," "Lady Day at the Emerson Bar and Grill," "Give 'em Hell Harry," "Lullaby," and the Al Dubin bio-musical "I Only Have Eyes For You."

She has performed at the White House with Tony Bennett, soloed with Barbra Streisand at the Hollywood Bowl and Central Park, with Bjork on her London MTV special, and with George Michael at Royal Albert Hall. She has also played and/or recorded with Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, Nat King Cole, June Christy, Anita O'Day, Roberta Flack, Melissa Manchester, Judy Collins, Mel Torme, Chet Baker, Joe Williams, Benny Carter, and numerous others and is generally considered the most accomplished jazz harpist in the world. She also made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2007 as piano soloist with the New York Pops Orchestra and was among the stars at the 2011 Mary Lou Williams Women in Jazz Festival at the Kennedy Center.

Hale and her husband of 48 years, legendary songwriter Mike Stoller, were among those attending the 50th anniversary commemorations in Selma and Montgomery, AL, where the Mike and Corky Hale Stoller Civil Rights Memorial Theater was recently named in their honor. The couple were also honored for their lifetime achievement by the California Jazz Foundation.

"Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas" is available on Amazon and all other music outlets, or from LML Music.

http://www.lmlmusic.com/album/haveyourselfajazzylittlechristmas/

www.corkyhale.com





