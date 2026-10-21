Corey Hart Publishes Debut Novel THE ETERNAL RETURN

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Corey Hart, the multi-platinum artist known for hit songs such as 'Sunglasses At Night,' is stepping into the literary world with his debut novel, 'The Eternal Return,' to be released on Amazon and Indigo, November 20, 2026, from publishing house RE:BOOKS.

The novel goes behind the scenes of the New York art world, pulling back the curtain on what happens in the shadows of a temperamental and judgmental world that has the power to crush one's soul, if allowed. 'The Eternal Return' follows Peter Kafka, a Manhattan gallery curator who spent years championing other people's work while quietly hiding his own ambition to paint.

Hart gives himself room to explore something broader than any single discipline: what it costs to make art, expose it to judgment, and discover that the world may not see what you see. In 'The Eternal Return,' Peter spends a decade summoning the courage to unveil twenty paintings that embody something deeply personal, created in the years since the death of the mother who shaped his inner world and artistic spirit. The moment he expects to define his future instead begins to unravel it. Over three days in Manhattan, he is pulled through rejection, obsession, unexpected encounters, and the unresolved claims of his past.

'The Eternal Return' delves into the raw vulnerability of an artist when their passion is exposed and what remains in the aftermath.

Hart confronted a new risk in writing his first novel. After decades working within the compression of songwriting — selling more than 16 million records worldwide, nine consecutive U.S. Billboard Top 40 hits, and 32 Top 40 singles in Canada — the Grammy-nominated, multiple Juno-winning artist and member of the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame faced a different challenge. Fiction asked him to leave a familiar form behind for something more expansive and solitary.

'The Eternal Return' leads Hart past the question of whether Peter can succeed as a painter, toward a harder one: how much of ourselves do we stake on the things we believe matter, and what happens when recognition doesn't come?

'Writing a novel is a long and winding road, and you are the only one walking it. I love the sheer loneliness of it all.'

'The Eternal Return' is described as a darkly funny, philosophical and emotionally searching novel about passion, pain, purpose, possibility, and the struggle to live honestly when life refuses to unfold according to plan. The title draws on Nietzsche's concept of eternal recurrence — the idea that struggle, repetition and disappointment aren't simply obstacles to get past, but the raw material from which meaning is made. Hart intertwines these obstacles in 'The Eternal Return' through the life-awakening journey of a Manhattan art curator who thought he was ready.

About RE:BOOKS

RE:BOOKS, a prominent independent publishing house in Toronto, was established by bestselling author Rebecca Eckler. With a mission to champion the idea that 'what's good is read and what's read is good,' it delivers stories from the big idea to the bestseller list. The publisher is dedicated to supporting Canadian voices, offering a variety of fiction and non-fiction titles. Visit rebooks.ca.

'The Eternal Return' is available for pre-order at https://a.co/d/02lGeJaX.

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