Corey Harper Announces Debut Album 'Future Tense'

Washington-born, L.A.-based singer/songwriter Corey Harper made a name for himself as the go-to crowd-pleasing opener for artists like Justin Bieber, Niall Horan, Julia Michaels and Noah Kahan.

After winning over hoards of new fans, he began to slowly release EPs and singles, which has amassed over 60M streams and earned him praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Teen Vogue, and more.

Harper took a two-year hiatus to focus on healing and songwriting and returned last month with the acclaimed "Pink Razor," a first introduction to his newest project. Now, after years of experimentation and honing his genre-fluid sound, Corey Harper announces his long-awaited forthcoming debut album.

Future Tense- a broad, bold, and intimately self-reflective album that chronicles the decline of a crumbling relationship and showcases the full range of Harper's abilities -will be released on September 23 on Range Music / Virgin.

Alongside the announcement, Harper shares the newest single and video for "2 Tickets." On the self-produced track, Harper pours digital grooves, '80s synthesizers, and a glittering pop melody into an escapist storyline about trading the day-to-day doldrums for an impromptu trip to France.

Harper's propensity for ear-catching melodies is brought to life by esteemed producer Alex Salibian (Harry Styles, The Head and the Heart, Young the Giant) where dulcet guitars, intimate percussion, and kinetic vocals draw you in.

"2 Tickets" shows yet another side of the winsome act, pairing intimate thoughts with captivating production. The single comes equipped with a diy-esque video that captures the track's free spirit and essence perfectly.

Watch the new music video here: