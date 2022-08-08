Corey Feldman's New Album 'Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love' Earns Nearly 300,000 Streams on Spotify

This week was a big one for Corey Feldman fans. The iconic actor/musician Corey Feldman just released his music digitally for the first time ever.

The release, which features 50 never released songs in digital format, fifteen never released rarities, demos, live performances, songs from the soundtracks of Feldman's classic movies and a remixed and remastered version of Corey's 1st album Love Left, has earned nearly 300,000 streams on Spotify in its first weekend!

The release also includes the sequel LOVE LEFT 2: ARM ME WITH LOVE, Corey's first new album in nearly 8 years! The new album features hits Feeling Funky (Numix), ROCKIN Revolution, top 20 Billboard hit U R Free, viral sensation COMEBACK KING (Feat Curtis Young) the tribute DREAM A LITTLE DREAM 30 (feat Mickey Thomas), & the new hit single WITHOUT U. The music video for Without U, a power ballad dedicated to Feldman's wife Courtney, will premiere later this week.

Feldman's upcoming Love Retours (22 + A Few In 22) Concert Tour, kicks off on August 17 in Tempe, Arizona and runs through September 18. For tickets, special packages, meet and greet information, merch and additional updates, please head to Corey's official website.

Listen to the album here: