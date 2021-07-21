Corey Brannan Inks New Deal With Blue Elan Records

Blue Élan Records is proud to announce the recent signing of Memphis-based, singer songwriter Cory Branan. The critically acclaimed artist joins the eclectic roster of the Westwood based label which includes such artists as Soul Asylum, Ozomatli, Gerry Beckley of America and Austin guitar slinger, Jesse Dayton among many others.



"I think that Cory Branan is one of the best songwriters of his generation. Period. Having him join the Blue Élan family is not only a personal thrill, but represents a tremendous opportunity for us to bring his enormous talent to a much wider audience. I'm beyond excited to hear how this new album turns out and for more and more people to discover how special he is." - Niels Schroeder, Executive Director of A&R, Blue Élan Records



Over the last two decades Branan has released five albums to much critical acclaim from NPR, Pitchfork and Rolling Stone and others, who called him, "A country boy with a punk-rock heart." He has toured extensively, appearing on stages from Letterman and the Ryman to your town's stiest punk bar.

"...a career stacked with lonesome country anthems to life on the road, delivered in a voice that's pleasantly weathered." - NPR



Branan's songs have been covered by such artists as Frank Turner and Dashboard Confessional. He has also collaborated with the likes of Jason Isbell, Laura Jane Grace (Against Me!), and Craig Finn (The Hold Steady) who have been included as featured guests on previous records. Branan has even been mentioned in the Lucero song, "Tears Don't Matter Much" with the lyrics, "Cory Branan's got an evil streak, and a way with words that'll bring you to your knees."



"It's rad," says Branan, "To have a new home with nice folks at Blue Èlan who've threatened to turn me loose to make my kind of weird American music, and I'm really looking forward to getting into the studio this fall and giving it hell."



Branan's new album is expected to release in early 2022.

Cory Branan on Tour:

10/14/21 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern

10/15/21 -Houston, TX - McGonigel's Mucky Duck

10/17/21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Main At South Side

10/19/21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

10/20/21 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer

10/21/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Redwood Bar and Grill

10/22/21 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Crepe Place

10/23/21 - San Francisco, CA - Neck Of The Woods

10/24/21 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room

10/26/21 - Portland, OR - White Eagle

10/27/21 - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern

10/28/21 - Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown

10/29/21 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge

10/30/21 - Walla Walla, WA - Billsville West

11/2/21 - Denver, CO - Quinlan Cafe

11/3/21 - Manitou Springs, CO - Lulu's

11/5/21 - Oklahoma City, OK - VZD's

11/6/21 - Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge - Tulsa

Photo Credit: Joe Leonard