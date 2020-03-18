Control Top Shares First New Song of 2020 'One Good Day'

Philly's post-punk trio Control Top released their debut album Covert Contracts last year, earning them a Pitchfork Rising feature, spots on top albums of 2019 lists from NPR, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Noisey, Stereogum, Bandcamp Daily, Highsnobiety, and more. Today the band are sharing their first new material of 2020, "One Good Day" via The FADER, who call it "a timely call for empathy...a song about facing your flaws for the sake of the greater good, it feels like a small light in an avalanche of bad news." Listen to the track HERE, and read more about it from the band below.

While most of the band's upcoming tour dates are in the process of being rescheduled for later this year, Control Top are still set to play Calgary's Sled Island Festival in June. Stay tuned for more touring news soon.

Control Top is: Ali Carter (vocals + bass), Al Creedon (guitar + sampler), and Alex Lichtenauer (drums).

Download, stream or purchase Covert Contracts, out now via Get Better Records, HERE.

Photo Credit: Kevin Condon





