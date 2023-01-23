Conner Smith Hits the Road for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

College students, buckle up as 22-year-old rising Country star Conner Smith is hitting the road to headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour in the Midwest & Southeast this Spring. Smith's If I Went to College tour featuring special guests Mackenzie Carpenter and Jonathan Hutcherson will make its first pitstop in Rosemont, IL on February 9th.

Country fans will be buzzing about this tour, as Smith has already earned 2023 recognition from MusicRow's Next Big Thing, CMT Listen Up, and more.

"I'm pumped to partner with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour for my first headlining run in 2023," said Smith. "We'll be hitting college towns all throughout the Midwest and Southeast. It's gonna be a ton of fun, and I'm stoked to have Monster Energy taking it to the next level."

Smith is quickly becoming Country's hottest new artist on the rise, yet he is already considered a seasoned veteran within the elite Nashville songwriting community. Scoring his first publishing deal at only 16 years old, Smith has since toured alongside Thomas Rhett and accumulated over 90 million global streams to date on his hit single "Take it Slow."

Headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is a momentous step forward in Smith's career, who CMT calls "an unstoppable force to be reckoned with."

Tickets for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour featuring Conner Smith will go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 27th at 10am local, with pre-sale starting on Tuesday. See the full schedule below, and visit www.outbreakpresents.com for more information.

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Conner Smith

2/09 - Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live

2/10 - Medina, OH - Thirsty Cowboy

2/11 - West Peoria, IL - Crusens

2/23 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's

2/24 - College Station, TX - Hurricane Harrys

3/30 - Statesboro, GA - The Blue Room

3/31 - Auburn, AL - 17-16 Bar

4/01 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Gallettes

4/14 - Rome, GA - Peaches

4/20 - Starkville, MS - Rick's Café

4/21 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

4/22 - Baton Rouge, LA - Texas Club

4/27 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

4/28 - Nashville, TN - Exit In

For more information about Conner Smith, visit here.

ABOUT CONNER SMITH

Just 22 years old and already a seasoned veteran of Nashville's elite songwriting community, Conner Smith has become one of Country's most hotly-anticipated new artists - an uncommon talent mixing prime-of-life passion with old-soul perspective.

After penning his first song at 6 and scoring a publishing deal at 16, the Country prodigy wrote five of the six songs on his Zach Crowell-produced 2022 debut collection DIDN'T GO TOO FAR (The Valory Music Co.).

The charismatic effort laid an artistic foundation that earned Smith 2022 Artist to Watch status from Spotify, Amazon Music and Opry NextStage, while also making him the only Country artist on Pandora's Ten List 2022 and securing 2023 recognition from MusicRow Next Big Thing, CMT Listen Up, and more.

Often hiding deep-thinking themes in plain sight, Smith scored his first Top 40 hit with the young-at-heart "Learn From It," and followed up with a love-savoring new single "Take It Slow," which has quickly racked up over 90 million global streams to date.

Tracks like "I Hate Alabama," "Orange and White" and "Summer On Your Lips" mine unexpected insight from vivid everyday stories, and as Smith continues to grow up in full view of his fans - both on the page and the stage - CMT calls him "an unstoppable force to be reckoned with."

That momentum will keep building in 2023, as Smith follows a year of touring alongside Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum and Ryan Hurd with upcoming select dates opening for Chase Rice, and promises a new batch of "next level" music, further mixing in-the-moment energy with timeless meaning.