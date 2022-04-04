Conkarah Releases Long-Awaited 'Destination Unknown' EP

Jamaican Pop sensation Conkarah has released his long-awaited "Destination Unknown" EP via BMG.

Featuring the 3x Diamond-certified global smash "Banana," the "Destination Unknown" EP includes electric and uplifting songs such as "Papaya," "Everybody Switch (Fatty Fatty)," "Every Day" (feat. Romain Virgo, Fiji), "Love Me The Same," plus the brand new single "Millonario" featuring Latin GRAMMY® Award winning global Latin superstar Pedro Capó.

Hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, Conkarah continues to bring disparate cultures together with his vibrant brand of "Island Pop"-a colorful concoction melding reggae, dancehall, and harmony with classic songwriting, tropical rhythms, and irreverent good humor.

Since its release in 2020, "Banana" featuring GRAMMY® award-winning reggae singer/producer Shaggy has topped the charts in over 23 countries, (3x Diamond, Platinum, and Gold in Mexico; Platinum in Brazil, Canada, India, Netherlands, and Gold in Norway, Spain, France, and Sweden), has now surpassed over 2 billion global streams, and the #BANANADROP TikTok trend has over 20 billion views to date! Conkarah became the first Jamaican artist to accomplish this milestone in a short release period and has quickly emerged as a musical force to be reckoned with.

Conkarah states, "'"Destination Unknown"' aptly describes my musical journey. Having the opportunity to travel around the world and being inspired by various genres and cultures has been a massive blessing to me. I am very proud of this body of work and very thankful to everyone involved in this project. I hope the music resonates positively with listeners around the world and spreads good vibrations."

