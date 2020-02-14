ConfidentialMX Releases LIGHT CYCLE

The prominent music house's first album "Light Cycle" is available February 14, 2020

It's the background genre that's finally breaking into the forefront: Trailer Music. ConfidentialMX, the artist of prominent music house Confidential Music, have released their first album of trailer music hits titled Light Cycle. Audiences can now listen to and own some of the top trailer music that's gone viral for years. The album is available via major streaming services http://cmx.la/lightcycle and on vinyl.

Confidential Music is the company behind some of the most powerful and transformative music for hit trailers in the past decade; music that's been able to catch an audience's attention immediately and leave them wanting more. Their work has been a part of the sound promoting Star Wars, DC Universe, and Stranger Things, among other box-office hits. Composer John Samuel Hanson and Mixer/Producer Kyle Biane, the team behind ConfidentialMX, along with veteran music supervisor Bobby Gumm, curated a list of their favorites along with some new selects for their first album Light Cycle, which includes 12 tracks overall.

With Light Cycle, ConfidentialMX hopes to make Trailer Music the next must-hear genre and the background sound for everyday lives.http://cmx.la/lightcycle.

Light Cycle Track List:

1) In Tides of Light (2:25)

2) Magistrate (2:24)

3) Circadian (This is Only a Dream) (3:18)

4) View from the Voyager (3:16)

5) Synetica (2:35)

6) Magnetic Threat (2:31)

7) Hanger (2:58)

8) Remember Mercy (2:47)

9) Le Resistence (2:16)

10) Sonata Eight (2:50)

11) Summer Stone (3:00)

12) Without Breaking (2:52)

Confidential Music was built on the idea of crafting evocative scores for motion picture advertising and has been producing music for trailers, film, and television for over a decade. Founded by Composer John Samuel Hanson and Mixer/Producer Kyle Biane, Confidential Music's goal is to always prioritize the relationships with their clients through music production.





