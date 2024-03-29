Interview: ONEUS Tease 'Super Cool' Upcoming Comeback, Talk Returning to America, and More!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In January of 2023, I had the opportunity to sit down with K-pop powerhouse performers ONEUS, as they were about to kick off their very first world tour. Over a year later, they're back in America on their second world tour, La Dolce Vita.

I had the chance to chat once again with the five members of ONEUS - Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong, and Xion, about their growth this past year, what it's like to return to America, and future plans for the group. They even gave me a little tease of what fans can expect from their next comeback, which may be coming soon!

It’s been over a year since you were last in America on your Reach For Us tour. How do you think ONEUS has grown or changed since then?

Seoho: I think I have become more mature in terms of my attitude toward stage, and individually, I have become more stable on stage, too.

Leedo: After we start our tour, we got more chances to visit more countries and TOMOONs around the world. The moments with our fans inspire me so much, and has become the chance for me to express diverse emotions.

Keonhee: Based on the experience gained from the previous tours, I have reflected on how to become a better artist and put in efforts, which were captured in two albums. I believe that this tour will showcase how much I have grown since then.

Hwanwoong: Meeting TOMOONs from various countries has allowed me to cultivate more possibilities and dreams, and it seems like I’ve confirmed the teamwork and passion for the team within ONEUS.

Xion: We released two albums after REACH FOR US, so we got to prepare this tour with a more mature and grown aspect.

What are you most excited for on the American leg of this tour?

Seoho: I look forward to showcase new stage performances which I haven’t had the chance to do so in the U.S..

Leedo: I heard there will be bigger venues this time. So, I am really looking forward to interacting with more TOMOONs.

Keonhee: I am happy that I can keep the promise to come back and meet everyone again. I want to show TOMOONs, who have been waiting and supporting us as much as possible, a satisfying stage.

Hwanwoong: I am excited to meet TOMOONs in bigger venues than last time, and I’m looking forward to showcasing our growth on stage after releasing two more albums.

Xion: I am excited because there were cities I had never been to before this time. I hope to meet even more TOMOONs on our next tour.

Do you have a song you’re most looking forward to performing?

Seoho: We put “Same Scent” back on the setlist after a long time, and we hope you will enjoy it.

Leedo: It is our first time to showcase our latest song “Baila Conmigo,” we have high expectations for it. Will TOMOONs all like this song? We are curious about TOMOONs’ reactions!

Keonhee: This time, we will be showcasing the title track of our previous album for the first time in the United States, “ERASE ME”, along with “Baila Conmigo”! Not only that, we chose each song on the setlist with sincerity. We hope you all will anticipate not only our intense performances but also our live vocals that pour out without a moment’s rest.

Hwanwoong: I am eager to showcase “Simulation”, a song that will be presented to TOMOONs in the U.S. for the first time and it is a performance that has received satisfying feedback. We want to show it to you as soon as possible.

Xion: We have prepared an encore song filled with excitement and energy! We hope that you will join us and have a fun time with us until the end.

Since the last time I talked to you guys, you released two albums, Pygmalion and La Dolce Vita. Do you have any favorite moments from 2023, either in your career or personally?

Seoho: It feels like the best moment is when I realize that I am growing with our fans during our promotions.

Leedo: I went to Jeju Island with my members, and it was so much fun. Also, although I always feel the same way, the excitement of the first stage at the beginning of the concert is the most unforgettable moment for me.

Keonhee: Making an album with the members involves a lot of thought and effort. It’s exhilarating to feel the passion during the process. And when our work is released to the world and loved by the fans, even the smallest details are appreciated, I am happy that people recognize and acknowledge our efforts and traces.

Hwanwoong: It was really fun and exciting to prepare “La Dolce Vita”. I also participated in choreographing the title, and it was interesting to challenge myself in a new area. Throughout the preparation, I felt very satisfied and happy.

Xion: In 2023, we had a short holiday where all members went to Jeju Island together for some rest and relaxation. It was a very happy time for all of us.

I’m sure you’ve been very busy, but I can’t help but notice it’s been a little while since that comeback. Any plans for a comeback in the near future?

Hwanwoong: I think you will hear the good news soon. Please look forward to that day and support ONEUS since we are preparing diligently!

What’s next for ONEUS? Do you have anything exciting coming up in the future that you can share?

Keonhee: I am thinking about how much we have grown and what good music we can deliver while currently in the process of preparing diligently. Please show a lot of interest and anticipation! This is not the end of our world tour, so for those who are curious about our stages, please come and enjoy it!

Lastly, do you have any message you’d like to give to TOMOONS?

Seoho: I hope our TOMOONs will be happy all the time no matter where you are. And I hope we can spend many more enjoyable days together in the future!

Leedo: Thank you TOMOONs who are always by are side. We are grateful and will continue to work hard, so please continue to support us as you do now.

Keonhee: TOMOONs, thank you for always loving and supporting us. Thanks to you guys’ support, we have the courage to overcome anything! I will continue to work hard as a member of ONEUS and make you proud by your side. Let’s create many more joyful memories together!

Hwanwoong: Let me give a big spoiler. Our next promotion will be super cool so please look forward to it!!!

Xion: Thank you for always waiting and loving us no matter when or where. We will meet you again this year with great albums and performances, so let’s create wonderful memories together!

ONEUS' 2nd World Tour: La Dolce Vita continues through April with upcoming stops in Orlando, FL; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Phoenix, AZ; and Los Angeles, CA. Tickets can be purchased here.

About ONEUS

Debuting with their first mini-album “LIGHT US” in January 2019, ONEUS immediately hit no.1 on iTunes Top K-Pop Albums Chart and received attention in the international market by entering top 10 on charts in Canada, Germany, the UK, Spain, and Italy shortly after their debut.

ONEUS continued to receive much love and attention from global fans through their hit songs “LIT”, “No diggity”, “LUNA”, and “Same Scent”. Furthermore, their 10th mini album, ‘La Dolce Vita’, achieved remarkable success by not only dominating charts in 3 regions upon its release but also entered top 10 on iTunes Top Album Charts in 12 regions worldwide. The album also secured its position in the upper ranks of the iTunes Worldwide Album Chart and European Album Chart. In Korea, ONEUS solidified their path of growth by continuously winning first place on music shows, demonstrating their popularity and achievements.

Following their 2022 tour ‘BLOOD MOON’ in 14 cities across the United States, the group accomplished their first world tour, ‘REACH FOR US,' in 2023, extending their success not only in North America but also making an impact in South America, showcasing their achievements on a global scale.

Building on this momentum, they kicked off their second world tour ‘La Dolce Vita’ in Japan and Europe, and now, they are set to meet their fans in United States.