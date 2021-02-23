Composer Karen LeFrak Releases 'Harmony' March 5

At a time when the world has paused and is looking ahead at its new reality, composer and author Karen LeFrak releases a beautiful cache of short solo piano pieces as a four-volume album project called Interlude, distributed by Naxos Music Group. The first album, Harmony, releases on March 5, 2021.

David Foster enthusiastically says, "Karen LeFrak has exquisitely and beautifully crafted this musical gem aptly named Harmony. Her melodies are haunting, memorable and simply complex. Melody is king and Ms. LeFrak does not disappoint to even a nano second!!! Treat your ears and give Harmony a listen. You will be so glad you took my advice!!!"

The compositions deliver an ambient and moving soundscape, perfectly-timed as we find our way forward with a sense of hope, strength, and renewal. Each volume of the series captures a theme of discovery from this extraordinary period of Interlude - Harmony, Inspiration, Gratitude, and Clarity. The works included in each volume effortlessly reflect the power of our present moment and offer a sense of grace and healing for the new and changing world ahead.

World-renowned Grammy-winning Soprano Renée Fleming reflects, "Listening to Karen LeFrak's compositions, I am reminded why I have become so passionate about the compelling evidence for the positive effects of music on health and well-being. Karen's recordings have the power to simultaneously soothe and engage listeners. And, after the past year, could there be a more perfect time for the release of her lovely album Harmony?" Grammy-winning DJ, Record Producer, and Songwriter David Guetta praises the album, "We are from such different worlds, but beautiful music always touches my heart whatever the style is, and Karen LeFrak did it for sure."

Harmony is available on Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, and more beginning March 5.

Karen LeFrak's music has been heard at such leading venues as David Geffen Hall and the Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center, Russia's fabled Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Moscow's Kremlin for the 250th anniversary of the Bolshoi Ballet School, Symphony Space, Bethel Woods Arts Center (on its Chamber Music Series), National Sawdust, Festival Napa Valley, and the White House - where her musical works Acceptance and New Yorker Trio were honored at the International Women's Day Luncheon - and her scores have been recorded by the St. Petersburg Chamber Philharmonic, Mariinsky Orchestra, and Gloriosa Trio (on Colorado Public Radio and on Centaur Records). Her compositions have been commissioned and performed by a wide variety of prominent institutions and artists worldwide, including the New York Philharmonic (a 2020 performance of Sleepover at the Museum with narrator Jamie Bernstein); American Ballet Theatre; the Mariinsky, Joffrey, and San Francisco Ballets; the New York University and Juilliard School Percussion Ensembles; New York Philharmonic; the Shanghai and Miami Symphony Orchestras; Boston Chamber Symphony; Beijing Music Festival; Sejong Soloists; flutist Eugenia Zuckerman; and pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, among many others. She looks forward to performances of Sleepover at the Museum next season including with the National Symphony Orchestra. Learn more about Karen LeFrak at karenlefrak.com.