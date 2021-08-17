Common & Lake Street Dive Coming Up at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is excited to present two upcoming ticketed benefit performances in Central Park featuring ACADEMY AWARD®, EMMY®, and GRAMMY®-winning artist, Common with support from GRAMMY®-nominated rapper, Rapsody, and Pete Rock this Sunday, August 22. Tickets are still available.. Lake Street Dive with Allison Russell and Zia Victoria will perform next week on Tuesday, August 24. This performance is sold out. SummerStage now requires proof of full vaccination for all guests, with masks required upon entry and encouraged for the duration of the performance.

On Sunday, August 22, SummerStage presents Common with Rapsody and Pete Rock in Central Park at 7:00PM ET (doors at 6:00PM ET). With dozens of roles over the past two decades (American Gangster, John Wick 2), Common is as much of a movie star as he is a rapper. The Chicago-bred MC secured his legacy as a pillar of hip-hop with classic LPs like Resurrection, Be, One Day It'll All Make Sense and Like Water for Chocolate-few performers have balanced both worlds with such aplomb. He's joined by Rapsody, the GRAMMY®- MC from North Carolina who's widely acknowledged as one of the rap game's preeminent wordsmiths. Signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation, her latest LP is 2019's Eve, a 16 track endeavor with each song dedicated to one of her heroes, including Aaliyah, Oprah, Nina Simone, and more. The album has received positive reviews from The Guardian, Pitchfork, and Rolling Stone, who stated, "Throughout 'Eve', Rapsody speaks frankly of the burdens black women bear, citing infighting that perpetuates sexism as well as the psychic costs of the violence that black men endure and commit... As she taps into the specific struggles and tribulations borne by her idols, she sees her own battles with visibility and self-assurance more clearly. Black girls are magic, but they are also people." The show will be opened with a DJ set by Pete Rock, one half of the critically acclaimed group Pete Rock & CL Smooth, who helped pioneer the fusion of jazz, funk, and soul with rap, and is responsible for some of the most iconic productions in New York hip-hop. Tickets are available now ($35 Advance / $45 Day of Show) at cityparksfoundation.org/events/common.

On Tuesday, August 24 a sold out performance from Lake Street Dive with support by Allison Russell and Zia Victoria kicks off at 7:00PM ET (doors at 6:00PM ET). Brooklyn's Lake Street Dive have spent the last 16 years wielding classical chops to craft a sound that's equal parts pop, rock, jazz, folk, and funk. The group formed in 2004 at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, but each of its members-lead vocalist Rachael Price, guitarist/trumpeter Mike "McDuck" Olson, bassist Bridget Kearney, and drummer Mike Calabrese, and their newest member, keyboard and vocalist Akie Bermiss-have been singing and/or playing instruments since the third grade. Now seven albums deep into their recording career, they were recently featured on NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, performing tracks from their latest, Obviously. Singer, songwriter, poet, and activist Allison Russell's new album, Outside Child, is her first solo offering in addition to being a pivotal voice in two bands, Birds of Chicago and Our Native Daughters. Zia Victoria has been writing music since she was 7 years old. At the age of 11, she debuted her original song "Taking Flight" on The Today Show. Shortly after, she went on to tour the philanthropic-based 'dream camps' in the northeast, sharing her message of kindness and gratitude. From sharing the stage with Florida Georgia Line, to James Taylor, to performing the National Anthem at Fenway Park and Madison Square Garden, Zia, now 16, hopes to continue making a difference through her music.

In response to the increasing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage recently announced that all guests will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter shows at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park. Those who are not able to be vaccinated because of a disability will be provided reasonable accommodation and will be required to wear masks at all times. Children under the age of 12 who are not able to receive the vaccination may accompany their fully vaccinated parent or guardian. All children between the ages of 2 and 12 will be asked to wear masks at all times if they are physically able. Venue capacity may be limited at staff discretion.

SummerStage will accept proof of final Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna or WHO-approved vaccination using the CLEAR app, the NYS Excelsior Pass, NYC Covid Safe app, a physical/photo of CDC vaccination card, or EU digital pass, accompanied by a government-issued photo identification. Guests must show that their final dose of vaccine was received at least 14 days prior to the show date. In addition, masks are required upon entry to the venue and strongly encouraged for all guests for the duration of the performance, as is physical distance. Learn more about acceptable documentation, mask guidelines, and other safety protocols here or contact boxoffice@summerstage.org with any questions.

