Common Joins Jordan Rakei for 'Signs'

Jordan Rakei-the innately talented multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and live performer-will release a deluxe edition of his sublime 2019 album Origin on March 13th via Ninja Tune. The release contains a wealth of new material, including a collaboration with Grammy, Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning artist Common. Arising from a long-held mutual appreciation of each other's work, the veteran rapper blesses "Signs" (from Jordan's 2019 album Origin) with his unmistakable tones.

Common is a true titan of hip-hop. With a career spanning three decades, he has recorded a raft of classic material and collaborated with Kanye West, J Dilla, Erykah Badu, The Neptunes, Native Tongues, Robert Glasper and neo-soul supergroup Soulquarians. "I am very grateful to be a part of it," explains Common. "When I heard the song, I was inspired and I thought it was something that I could be my creative self on. I really appreciate Jordan as an artist and I am excited to be collaborating with him."

Speaking about the collaboration, Jordan added: "I'm so honoured to have a track with Common. It's insanely humbling to know that one of my favourite rappers of all time liked one of my tracks and decided to be a part of it! We had a conversation when I was in America on tour and he understood the track's meaning from the get go. I remember walking to high school when I was about 13 and rinsing his albums 'Be' and 'Electric Circus.' It feels very surreal to say we now share a piece of music together!"

The deluxe edition of Origin is completed by two brand new tracks: "Borderline" and "Always Coming"; a beautiful cover of Daniel Caesar & H.E.R.'s "Best Part" recorded live at BBC's Maida Vale studios for Annie Mac (BBC R1); a solo piano rendition of "Speak," recorded at an intimate album launch party at London's Shoreditch Treehouse; plus live, full-band versions of "You & Me" recorded for KCRW's 'Morning Becomes Eclectic'-and "Mind's Eye," "Mad World," "Mantra" and "Rolling into One"-all recorded at The Pool Studios, London.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Jordan's amazing NPR Tiny Desk Concert and caps an incredible 12 months for the young musician. The release of Origin was met with widespread acclaim from the likes of Hypebeast, The Observer, The Evening Standard, Complex and GQ, and appeared in numerous best-of-year lists. He made fans of Nile Rodgers-with whom he spent time in the studio-Robert Glasper and Terrace Martin (producer for Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Herbie Hancock). He sold-out London's iconic Roundhouse as part of a huge run of worldwide headline shows and leading festival appearances including Glastonbury, where he joined Loyle Carner on stage to perform their collaboration "Ottolenghi." Jordan is also scheduled to play a sold-out show at the upcoming BBC 6 Music Festival in London on Saturday, March 7th with Robert Glasper and Sudan Archives.

'Origin (Deluxe Edition)' Track Listing

Disc 01

01 - Mad World

02 - Say Something

03 - Mind's Eye

04 - Rolling into One

05 - Oasis

06 - Wildfire

07 - Signs

08 - You & Me

09 - Moda

10 - Speak

11 - Mantra

Disc 02

01 - Borderline

02 - Signs (feat. Common)

03 - Always Coming

04 - Speak (Live Piano Session)

05 - Best Part (Maida Vale Session)

06 - Mind's Eye (The Pool Session)

07 - You & Me (KCRW Session)

08 - Mad World (The Pool Session)

09 - Mantra (The Pool Session)

10 - Rolling into One (The Pool Session)

Photo Credit: Dan Medhurst





