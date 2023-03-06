Comedian Tig Notaro Brings HELLO AGAIN Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, June 2

This June, Emmy and GRAMMY nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor Tig Notaro will make her venue debut with the Hello Again Tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Friday, June 2, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.

Named one of Rolling Stone's "50 best stand-up comics of all time," Notaro has appeared on numerous talk shows, including Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Conan. Currently, Notaro hosts an advice podcast, Don't Ask Tig, and a documentary film podcast, Tig and Cheryl: True Story. Notaro has appeared in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead and Star Trek: Discovery; she has also co-written and starred in the cutting edge TV show One Mississippi.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

