Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Tig Notaro Brings HELLO AGAIN Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, June 2

Tig Notaro was named one of Rolling Stone's “50 best stand-up comics of all time.”

Mar. 06, 2023  
Comedian Tig Notaro Brings HELLO AGAIN Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, June 2

This June, Emmy and GRAMMY nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor Tig Notaro will make her venue debut with the Hello Again Tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Friday, June 2, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.

Named one of Rolling Stone's "50 best stand-up comics of all time," Notaro has appeared on numerous talk shows, including Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Conan. Currently, Notaro hosts an advice podcast, Don't Ask Tig, and a documentary film podcast, Tig and Cheryl: True Story. Notaro has appeared in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead and Star Trek: Discovery; she has also co-written and starred in the cutting edge TV show One Mississippi.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

Tig Notaro is an Emmy and GRAMMY nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows, including "Ellen," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and "Conan." Rolling Stone named her one of the "50 best stand-up comics of all time." Notaro currently appears in Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" and "Star Trek: Discovery"; she wrote and starred in the groundbreaking TV show "One Mississippi" and hosts an advice podcast, Don't Ask Tig as well as the documentary film podcast Tig and Cheryl: True Story.




Sydney Opera House Presents In Association With Peter Rix Presents ARETHA A Love Photo
Sydney Opera House Presents In Association With Peter Rix Presents ARETHA A Love Letter To The Queen of Soul 
Tuesday 7 March, 2023. ARETHA, a powerful memoir that celebrates the life and music of one of the  greatest voices in history, will have its world premiere in the Sydney Opera House's Concert Hall on 17 and 18  June. 
Billy Dean Releases New Recording In Fairness To You Photo
Billy Dean Releases New Recording 'In Fairness To You'
Billy Denk is a Chicagoland guitarist, synthesist, and composer, a regular on the scene who is bringing a new level of smooth to his fans with his latest recording 'In Fairness To You,' which is the focus single from his album In Praise of Shadows.
DJ and Producer KY William Shares New Single Touche Photo
DJ and Producer KY William Shares New Single 'Touche'
Brooklyn-based DJ, producer, and Andhera Records label-head Ky William unveils his first official single of the year, “‘Touche.” In addition to crafting his latest sonic treat, the house music maestro has partnered with NYC arts collective OBSERVED to organize the launch of his Andhera Records Workshop.  
Prog Ensemble CAIRO To Release Second Album Nemesis in May Photo
Prog Ensemble CAIRO To Release Second Album 'Nemesis' in May
This studio album, recorded with John Mitchell at Outhouse Studios, taps into contemporary global concerns and demonstrates the band's impressive, genre-defying approach with menacing, angular riffs, pop rock hooks and electronic soundscapes that all beautifully complement powerful and emotive vocals.

More Hot Stories For You


Comedian Tig Notaro Brings HELLO AGAIN Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, June 2Comedian Tig Notaro Brings HELLO AGAIN Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, June 2
March 6, 2023

This June, Emmy and GRAMMY nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor Tig Notaro will make her venue debut with the Hello Again Tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Friday, June 2, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.
Billy Dean Releases New Recording 'In Fairness To You'Billy Dean Releases New Recording 'In Fairness To You'
March 6, 2023

Billy Denk is a Chicagoland guitarist, synthesist, and composer, a regular on the scene who is bringing a new level of smooth to his fans with his latest recording 'In Fairness To You,' which is the focus single from his album In Praise of Shadows.
Gerry Polci, Former Four Season, Signs With Joe Magnetico & AssociatesGerry Polci, Former Four Season, Signs With Joe Magnetico & Associates
March 6, 2023

Gerry Polci has signed with Joe Magnetico & Associates. Gerry Polci was a Four Season between 1973 and 1990. His lead vocal propelled The Four Seasons biggest hit 'Oh, What A Night (December 1963)'. 
JAZZ PIANO DUO Comes to Cornaro Art Institute Limassol in AprilJAZZ PIANO DUO Comes to Cornaro Art Institute Limassol in April
March 6, 2023

JAZZ PIANO DUO Vahagn Hayrapetyan & Dimitris Miaris come to Cornaro Art Institute Limassol. The performance is on Monday 10 April at 7pm.
Drummer And Composer Sanah Kadoura's Sophomore Album DUALITY Out NowDrummer And Composer Sanah Kadoura's Sophomore Album DUALITY Out Now
March 3, 2023

Lebanese-Canadian drummer, composer, educator and producer Sanah Kadoura presents her dynamic sophomore album Duality, out now.
share