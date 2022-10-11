Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Combustion 96 Release Compelling New Single 'Damaged'

The track is now available on all streaming platforms.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Anonymous project Combustion 96 has unleashed their new single "Damaged" featuring Threat Signal's Jon Howard. The band's latest track, outside of the classic metal foundation they've constructed the song upon, delivers an onslaught of soaring, epic guitar tones, electronics, and a breakdown you won't want to miss live. Jon Howard captures the essence of "Damaged" perfectly below:

"The song 'Damaged' really stood out to me with its huge, chunky riffs combined with a catchy, melodic chorus. It was a perfect song to write and sing on," shared Howard. " The song allowed me to perform a diverse range of screamed and sung parts with different dynamics. However, the main selling point is the insane breakdown halfway into the song. The electronic elements combined with the groovy drums and guitar just sent the song over the edge - so sick!"

Certified multi-platinum producer/songwriter/muscian, Philip Näslund, shared the following on his collaboration with Combustion 96 and their latest track:

"I have collaborated with Combustion 96 on several recordings over many years. The band's distinguished ability to blend heavy musical sections with catchy melody makes it a pleasure for me as a producer to collaborate and make music with them. The songs that are set to be released through the near future, captivate the personality and energy that characterizes Combustion 96 and I'm very excited to continue collaborating closely with the artist."

"Damaged" was produced by Combustion 96 and Philip Näslund, while the track was mixed and mastered by Kristoffer Folin/Purple Skull Music. The track was written by Combustion 96, Jon Howard, and Philip Näslund.

Formed in 2015, Combustion 96 forges a hard-hitting mix of hard rock and metal that originates from their impressively diverse bank of influences. Starting as a one-man project, the act recruited several notable guest vocalists for its 2016 debut EP, First Wave.

Singers such as Tommy Vext (The Lone Wolf, Bad Wolves), Frankie Palmeri (Emmure), and Corey Bennett (Bermuda) all contributed to the underground success of the band's first offering that, to this day, continues to draw considerable streaming attraction. Throughout 2022, the band plan to consistently release new music, continue collaborating with established musicians and expand on the sonic and visual universe that characterizes Combustion 96.

Listen to the new single here:

