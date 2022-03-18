Colin Hay Releases New Album 'Now And The Evermore'

Colin Hay has released his new album Now And The Evermore via Lazy Eye/Compass Records. In support, he's touring the US with shows running from now until May.

Leading up to the album, Hay shared a number of singles including the "joyful rootsy rocker" (Forbes) "A Man Without A Name," the "cheery" (Rock Cellar Magazine) "Love Is Everywhere," and the "orch-pop" (BrooklynVegan) title track which features a guest appearance from Ringo Starr on drums.

"I'm deeply grateful for the life I have," says Hay, "and I think my natural tendency has always been towards optimism and humor. Lately, though, I've had to be more intentional about it. I've had to actively seek out the positive, to let new rays of hope shine on some seemingly dark situations."

That's precisely what Hay does with his extraordinary new album Now And The Evermore, facing down struggle, loss, and even his own mortality with grit and wit at every turn. Written and recorded in Hay's adopted hometown of Los Angeles, the collection is a defiantly joyful celebration of life and love, one that insists on finding silver linings and reasons to smile. That's not to say the record deludes itself about the realities of our modern world, but rather that it consistently chooses to respond to pain with beauty and doubt with wonder.

The music is vibrant and animated, brimming with fanciful melodies, lush orchestration, and even a guest appearance from Ringo Starr, who kicks the whole thing off with a signature drum fill. Hay's performances are likewise buoyant and full of life, drawing on vintage pop charm, pub rock muscle, and folk sincerity to forge a sound that's at once playful and profound, clever and compassionate, whimsical and earnest.

Hay and the album have been praised by Stereogum, Salon, Forbes, Ultimate Classic Rock, BrooklynVegan, No Depression, ABC Audio News, Rock Cellar Magazine, WFPK, Best Classic Bands, and many more. He was also a recent guest on Office Hours w/ Tim Heidecker where he performed the album's title track, and covered The Kinks' "Waterloo Sunset" (from Hay's 2021 covers album I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself) with Tim and co-hosts backing him up.

In the nearly 40 years since he took home the GRAMMY for Best New Artist with seminal Aussie hitmakers Men At Work, Colin Hay has established himself as one of his generation's most hardworking and reliable craftsmen. Rolling Stone praised his "witty, hooky pop" tunes; NPR's World Café lauded his "distinctive voice;" actor/director Zach Braff featured his music in the GRAMMY-winning Garden State soundtrack and invited him to appear on Scrubs; and late night hosts from David Letterman and Craig Ferguson to Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have all welcomed him for performances.

The most recent example of Hay's work resurfacing to the mainstream is the remix of Men At Work's "Down Under" by Australian EDM producer Luude. The remix is currently viral on TikTok and has racked up over 91.4 million streams across platforms.

On top of his rigorous schedule as a solo artist, Hay has also managed to tour the world several times over with Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band, who he'll join back up with for a run of dates in June. See list of Hay's own headline tour dates below, and for the full itinerary, visit his website here.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

March 18 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Lincoln Theater

March 19 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater

March 21 - Belleville, IL @ Lincoln Theatre

March 22 - Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

March 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

March 25 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

March 26 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

March 27 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall

April 1 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

April 2 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

April 5 - Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall For the Creative Arts

April 6 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

April 7 - Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

April 8 - Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts

April 9 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 10 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 12 - New York City, NY @ City Winery

April 13 - New York City, NY @ City Winery

April 14 - West Long Branch, NJ @ Monmouth University

April 21 - Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

April 22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Amaturo Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

April 23 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

April 24 - Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

April 27 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

April 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

May 1 - Nashville, TN @ City Winery Nashville

May 2 - Nashville, TN @ City Winery Nashville

May 4 - Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre

May 5 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theatre

May 6 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

May 7 - Austin, TX @ Texas Union

May 8 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

May 10 - Albuquerque, NM @ Albuquerque Journal Theatre

May 12 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Virginia G. Piper Theater