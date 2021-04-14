Coldplay, Brian Eno & More Collaborate On Major Climate Change Campaign

A major climate crisis campaign has launched today with support from Coldplay, Brian Eno, Anna Calvi, alt-J, Francisca Valenzuela, Tom Misch and more. With climate change reaching a critical point in the next 10 years, Playlists For Earth challenges creatives (artists, actors, influencers, organisations) to use playlists to ignite conversations around environmental action. The song titles on each playlist, when read as a sentence, communicate a powerful message about the climate crisis. Created by environmental charity ClientEarth, the campaign allows the music world to start important conversations with fans - about action on climate change and hope for a better future.

Read and listen to playlists from Coldplay, alt-J, Tom Misch, Milky Chance, Francisca Valenzuela and Anna Calvi here, watch the campaign video here and listen to playlists from over 60 others here. After the launch check out #PlaylistsForEarth across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to join the conversation.

The campaign falls in a landmark year for the climate crisis; this November, global leaders are set to gather in Glasgow for the UN Climate Change conference (COP26), to set the future path for the planet. Using Playlists For Earth, ClientEarth are encouraging discussion in a novel and accessible way; building the diversity of voices calling for action; and ultimately adding pressure on political leaders ahead of COP26.

"We should be talking about the climate crisis now more than ever, and taking action to protect the planet we love. We need to see a massive cultural change and an immediate government response. That's why I wanted to be a part of Playlists For Earth, to spark conversation and explore what's happening in the world in a new way in the lead up to the UN climate conference. It's so important that we use our position in the arts to say something, as art really has the power to turn people's attention to issues." Anna Calvi

"I'm happy to be involved in Playlists For Earth. I think music can be a good way of getting people talking ahead of the UN climate conference this year." Tom Misch

Music has long been at the heart of social change and Playlists For Earth allows people to engage simply and creatively with others on climate change, using music to create the conversation. Prioritising action, not inaction, ClientEarth strives to bring people to a place where they feel change is possible; by focusing on change from the top down through industry transformation and government action, ClientEarth uses the power of the law to secure systemic change.

"As an eco-lawyer, my work is about making the future safe for people. I know harnessing the power of art and artists is fundamental to achieving that goal. Laws are the rules we agree on how we want to collectively interact with each other and with the planet - but first we have to imagine and communicate what we want that to look like. There are no more powerful tools to do so than art, music and literature. That's why, ahead of COP26, and five years on from the Paris Agreement, we have joined forces with musicians, record labels, creatives and festivals to reframe and mix up the climate discussion using the most universal language we have - music. Playlists For Earth harnesses music's global reach to ignite vital conversations with new audiences - conversations of solution not disaster." James Thornton, Founding CEO of ClientEarth

Over 60 influential figures and organisers have pledged their support to Playlists For Earth including Hot Chip, Milky Chance, British Summer Time, All Points East and more here.

Watch the launch video here: