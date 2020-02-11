Cold War Kids Release New Song 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now'

Cold War Kids have announced today's release of "Who's Gonna Love Me Now," the first single from the band's upcoming album, NEW AGE NORMS 2. The lyric video is out now and the track is available at all DSPs and streaming services.

Listen below!

Produced and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winner Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, Kacey Musgraves, The War On Drugs) and written by all five members of Cold War Kids, "Who's Gonna Love Me Now" marks the first music from NEW AGE NORMS 2, the eagerly awaited follow-up to last year's acclaimed album, NEW AGE NORMS 1, available now in a variety of formats via CWKTWO/AWAL. The second installment in a three-album trilogy, NEW AGE NORMS 2 arrives later this year - for updates and more, please visit www.coldwarkids.com.

"Who's Gonna Love Me Now" "is about all those times when I imagine what it'd be like to have my freedom," says Cold War Kids' Nathan Willett. "You're in a relationship and you got too cozy - you start wondering what it's like on the other side. But when you actually get it - you crash and burn."

Last week saw the world premiere of Cold War Kids Live at YouTube Space, a remarkable unplugged performance filmed last October at YouTube Space LA. Highlights include bare-boned takes on songs from NEW AGE NORMS 1, as well as an inventive cover of George Michael's classic "Freedom '90."

Cold War Kids Live at YouTube Space follows the recent release of STRINGS & KEYS, an all-new EP collecting exclusive acoustic renditions of songs found on NEW AGE NORMS 1. The 5-track EP includes a stark, stripped down version of the LP's "Beyond The Pale (Strings & Keys)," joined by an equally potent official video. STRINGS & KEYS is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Cold War Kids is currently traveling North America on a major headline tour, with headline dates continuing through the month. Support throughout comes from NYC-based electronic-pop duo Overcoats. An exclusive cassette edition of STRINGS & KEYS will be available for purchase at all tour dates, as well as the official Cold War Kids webstore. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit www.coldwarkids.com.

Cold War Kids is: Nathan Willett (vocals, piano, guitar), Matt Maust (bass guitar), David Quon (guitar, backing vocals), Matthew Schwartz (keyboards, backing vocals, guitar, percussion), and Joe Plummer (drums, percussion).

COLD WAR KIDS

NORTH AMERICA 2020

FEBRUARY

11 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

12 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

14 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

15 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Bar-B-Q

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo by Microsoft

JUNE

18-21 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival *

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

Photo Credit: Allen Alcantra





