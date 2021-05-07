Cody Jinks' 'Adobe Sessions Unplugged' Acoustic Album Out Today

Cody Jinks' new acoustic album, Adobe Sessions Unplugged, is out today on Late August Records. Stream/purchase below. Recorded during a livestream concert this past fall, the album is a stripped-down recreation of Jinks' acclaimed 2015 record, Adobe Sessions, featuring his RIAA Platinum certified song, "Loud and Heavy." In conjunction with the release, Jinks also recorded a special interview series, "Behind the Mind and Music of Cody Jinks," where he dissects each track on the album-available now with purchase of CD or vinyl.

Of the project, Jinks shares, "A handful of acoustic guitars, a few cameras, a few drinks and some good times. Josh and I sat down and discussed each song in great detail. This is something we have never done before, so get ready for a bad ass show."

The acoustic recordings add to a groundbreaking series of years for Jinks, who has been hailed as "one of outlaw country's most popular new stars" (Rolling Stone) and was recently named MusicRow's 2020 Independent Artist of the Year after receiving the most radio spins for an independent artist last year. Jinks has also sold over 1.5 million equivalent units throughout his career and received over 2 billion lifetime streams to date.

Known for his tenacious grassroots approach and continuously at work, Jinks and his band are back in the studio recording throughout the month of May and will continue to perform across the country this year with upcoming shows in Panama City Beach, FL, Bristol, TN, New Orleans, LA and Las Vegas, NV as well as Jinks' own festival in Luckenbach, TX. See below for additional details.

