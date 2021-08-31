CoCo Zandi Releases Debut Solo Album 'As Simple As A Dream'

CoCo Zandi has released his debut solo album, "As Single As A Dream".

Better known as Alexander Beggins, half of the duo Wild Child, CoCo Zandi makes music inspired by an acute love of the sound and vibe of 1950s Hawaiian and exotica records, chased with a modern twist. Armed with his trusty baritone ukulele, an irrepressible crooning swagger, a tablespoon of steel drums plus a pinch of electro 808s, and his trio of backup sirens known as The Coquettes, CoCo Zandi's forthcoming debut album As Simple As A Dream explores themes of love and loss and all that jazz, but always with a smirk on the lips and a half-empty (half-full!) piña colada in hand.

Zandi says, "As Simple As A Dream is a collection of songs written out of a passion for the craft and art of songwriting in and of itself. Being half of the duo Wild Child for the last decade, I wanted to force myself to grow new muscles and make a record of my own. Having a writing partner is a beautiful thing; you have someone to pick up your shortcoming and add their own personal brew of magic to the equation. In a lot of ways, in fact in most ways, making a solo record was daunting."

"There is so much more second guessing and you become even more self critical of every word and decision you make. When writing with a partner, you have someone to objectively evaluate your work with you. Many times during the writing of this record I couldn't tell if I liked it or not or if it was any good. I think the biggest take away I learned from my first solo endeavor is it doesn't matter! Songwriting is for the soul and as an artist you need to create art on the endless journey towards finding happiness and what all this life means. It's so freeing. Telling stories in songs is how I process the data I get from this life. As Simple As A Dream is a peephole into my kaleidoscope vision of the world during a time when I was questioning everything."

CoCo Zandi started out as a byproduct of an identity crisis. It was 2019, and Wild Child had just finished an arduous tour for their fourth LP Expectations and their souls were tired. They'd been grinding for a decade and they were feeling it. It was clear they needed a break.

Zandi says, "I had always wanted to make a solo record but it never felt like the right time. In some ways it felt too daunting. I was too comfortable and complacent but all the sudden I found myself with a lot of time and a lot to say. As Simple As A Dream is a record about finding my own voice, written from a place of trying to understand my place in the world. I like records that have a good narrative. Records where you feel a full spectrum of emotions, like watching a really good flick where you find yourself smiling and before you know it, crying. As Simple As A Dream should take you on an excellent roller coaster ride of emotions. And if nothing else, it's good music for a beach/pool day."