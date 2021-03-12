CloudNone Shares Gareth Emery Remix Alongside Livestream Details

On the tail of his recent two-track 'Dopamine / Dream Running' EP on Oliver Heldens' OH2 imprint, CloudNone has now delivered a stunning remix for trance luminary, Gareth Emery. A reimagining of 'you'll be ok' featuring Annabel, the rework will also see play in the anonymous producer & DJs live set for DISCOvery Ghost Club, set to air on Saturday, March 13 at 9pm MST.

Joining genre mainstay, Andrew Rayel, Italian Trance pioneer, Giuseppe Ottaviani, and Dutch euphoric dance producer Jorn van Deynhoven on the remix package, CloudNone takes a decidedly different direction in his approach. Straddling a variety of electronic subgenres to create a wholly unique sound, CloudNone builds off of the tracks' gorgeous Annabel feature, chopping the vocal and imposing a bouncy bassline. In a unique twist, the masked producer added some of his own vocals, creating fresh harmonies within the already stunning track.

In a rare turn of events, CloudNone will be performing for the new virtual space, DISCOvery Ghost Club via their Twitch. Featuring both new and unreleased music, CloudNone will be DJ-ing for one hour, starting Saturday, March 13 at 9pm MST. The immersive, free audiovisual experience will be streamable on Sunday, March 14 at 5am MST as well, in an effort to provide the experience to fans in London, Sydney, Tokyo, and more.

CloudNone is a well-established DJ and producer who's released on a variety of labels, from Monstercat to Astralwerks and Oliver Heldens' OH2 Records. 'None Trick Pony' served as the artist's debut single on the imprint in early August of 2018, and was quickly followed by his first EP the following month, the 5-track sonic masterpiece 'Welcome to London'. Renowned Canadian DJ/producer and Juno Nominated talent, ATTLAS' recent highly-successful remix of CloudNone's 'From Here' marked a pivotal point in the talent's new decade thus far, boasting over 700,000 total hits across streaming platforms since its release in early September. With a heavy release schedule slated for 2021, fans can look for plenty of new music from the rising masked DJ and producer soon!

Listen to the remixes here: