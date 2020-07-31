Cloe Wilder's You & Lonely (Piano Version) Out Today
Indie-pop singer/songwriter Cloe Wilder's official piano version of her single "You & Lonely" is out today, July 30th, on YouTube - you can watch the video HERE.
The video offers a stripped-down version of Wilder's current single, with her stunning vocals on full display. "You & Lonely" was co-written by Cloe and produced by Jayme Silverstein (Alicia Keys, Miguel, Estelle).
It has been featured in several outlets following its June release, including TigerBeat and Beyond the Stage Mag.
