Cloe Wilder's You & Lonely (Piano Version) Out Today

Jul. 31, 2020  

Indie-pop singer/songwriter Cloe Wilder's official piano version of her single "You & Lonely" is out today, July 30th, on YouTube - you can watch the video HERE.

The video offers a stripped-down version of Wilder's current single, with her stunning vocals on full display. "You & Lonely" was co-written by Cloe and produced by Jayme Silverstein (Alicia Keys, Miguel, Estelle).

It has been featured in several outlets following its June release, including TigerBeat and Beyond the Stage Mag.

