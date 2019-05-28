Cloe Wilder today released a new music video (directed by award winning Frank E. Flowers) for her debut single, "Overthinking". The video, created in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, is a thorough examination of the mind's machinations and a commentary on anxiety. Watch it now HERE.

Cloe Wilder released the highly anticipated "Overthinking" on April 29th, 2019. Produced by Grammy-winning producer Jason "JG" Gilbert [Eminem] and Grammy-nominated producer Jayme David Silverstein [Miguel], the song is an inside look into an anxiety-ridden world, backed by astounding vocals, pizzicato strings, and happily melancholic synth lines.

Dark/Pop's newest powerhouse, Cloe Wilder, is a force to be reckoned with. Armed with incredibly powerful songwriting skills, in addition to a voice beyond her years, 13-year-old songstress Cloe crafts melancholic, yet fiercely relatable songs that touch the deepest parts of the human psyche. Championing the concept of accepting one's mental health issues and embracing imperfection, she is light years beyond the typical young musician, set to become a revolution in her time, starting with her flawless debut single, "Overthinking". In discussing her debut single, Cloe states: "I'm glad that this is my first single, because it's a pretty accurate representation of me".

