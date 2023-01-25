Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cloe Wilder Delivers Ethereal New Single 'Remember Me'

Succeeding the release of the EP’s dreamy-folk lead single “House by the Water.”

Jan. 25, 2023  

16-year-old alternative pop artist - Cloe Wilder - is a rare exception; she finds herself writing and recording a sophomore EP (produced and co-written by Sam Nicolosi; exact details TBA). Out today, is the EP's second offering - the ethereal and emotional "Remember Me" - and introduces a theme that's intricately interwoven throughout the entire forthcoming project.

Resembling that of a lullaby and channeling the spirit of Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish, "Remember Me" is a nostalgic and universally relatable track. With wistful vocals possessing qualities of both delicacy and acute control, "Remember Me" captures the essence of Cloe's childhood.

Having interviewed Cloe along with exclusively unveiling the single, Ones To Watch describes her as "prodigious and precocious," praising "Remember Me" for its "sage-like lyrics draped in mellifluous melodies that seem cloaked in a lifetime of expression."

Succeeding the release of the EP's dreamy-folk lead single "House by the Water," Cloe remarks: "I don't often write about my family, but I wanted to capture my childhood with 'Remember Me.' I wrote it to resemble a lullaby, creating this soundtrack to my very own supercut. When I listen to it, for a couple minutes, every home movie comes back to life."

Cloe's youngest years revolved not around soccer practice or trips to the mall with friends, but instead learning the great classical works on the piano, and attending weekly recitals. Although she found passion in the piano, a life of playing 18th century piano concertos was not her ultimate plan. More inspired by Lana Del Rey than Mozart, she attended her first songwriting camp at the age of 12, and immediately after, "couldn't imagine doing anything else," she says.

It wasn't until a little further down the road when she was introduced to songwriter and producer Sam Nicolosi, that her destiny seemed ready to be truly fulfilled. "Sam and I met through his manager," Cloe recalls, "we did a session in March of 2020 and I absolutely loved him. Eventually I was only working with him. It changed my life and my process, because he gave me so much room to be myself." That partnership resulted in her 2021 debut album, Teenage Lullabies (produced by Nicolosi), which truly showcased her raw talent, one well beyond her years.

Listen to a new single here:

Photo credit: Jesse Deflorio



